Has Summer Walker Had Cosmetic Surgery? Fans Debate Singer's Shower Thirst Trap

A thirst trap of Summer Walker showing off her curves in a heavy shower has gotten pulses racing online. In the brief video, Walker turns slowly as a shower soaks her white t-shirt, clinging her to her plentiful curves. The video came on the same day that her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Larry wished happy birthday to their twins online. However, fans spent a lot more time discussing and venting their frustrations with Walker's cosmetic changes.

"Her new nose pisses me off 😕," one person said. "I wish she knew how beautiful she is. She didn’t need to change a thing about her face," added another. "I love Summer. But y’all gotta leave that surgery and them fillers alone. It disturbs things," concurred a third. "“Shows us how sexy she looks in the shower” what 😂😂😂," someone else added, responding to the original Hollywood Unlocked caption.

Fans Roast Erica Mena For BBL

However, Summer Walker isn't the only person to get hate for her cosmetic surgery. Back in November, Erica Mena treated her fans to a glance at her gym progress. In an Instagram post, Mena flexed and flaunted in yoga pants that looked painted on and a colorful sports bra. While Mena looked absolutely fire, fans weren't really buying the thirst trap.

"No matter how cute or sexy anyone is, if their heart isn’t pure, looks won’t matter!!" one person wrote. "It’s not giving what she thinks," added another. Furthermore, people roasted her for her enhanced proportions. "Stop glorifying this, BBL is one of the most dangerous operations, not worth the life of a mother, sister, daughter… queens, our beauty is God given 🙏🏼," one person preached. "Idc who you are, if you got plastic surgery, do not posts pics in the gym," added another. Of course, it's been a rough year for Mena. The reality star has been embroiled in controversy and was even fired.

