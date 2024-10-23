Nicki Minaj Addresses Nose Job Rumors

Nicki Minaj is certainly no stranger to rumors, and recently, she hopped online to shut one in particular down. On Instagram earlier this week, she addressed speculation that she got a nose job, making it clear that her nose is all-natural. She also took the opportunity to call out those who have had surgery on their own noses to make them look more like hers.
“Hey guys I hope no one went and altered their nose,” she said. “Honey chile, I have had a what I called a pointy nose, with or without contour, with or without filter, since I was born, okay. My mother told me two things about it, she said I have a hump on my nose. She said it was a witch nose and she said it was from my Indian side.”
Nicki Minaj Confirms She's Never Had A Nose Job
“But I’m still happy I left my nose alone,” she continued. “So I hope none of y’all went changing y’all nose hoping or thinking that I changed mine.” At Vogue‘s Forces of Fashion last week, the femcee also opened up about embracing her appearance. She also revealed how she's learned that confidence usually comes with age.
“When you turn 30, 40, 50, milestone ages, especially for women—your confidence just grows and grows,” she explained at the event. “You just start understanding yourself better. And when you understand yourself better, you forgive yourself. You’re able to love yourself, and you’re able to love the imperfections that you never loved before.” What do you think of Nicki Minaj shutting down rumors that she got a nose job? Are you surprised she hasn't? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.