Summer Walker Loves Plastic Surgery, Says She Wanted Rib Removed

Summer Walker is all for going under the knife. Over the last few years, the R&B star has completed several cosmetic procedures, including butt shots, breast augmentations, and more. In fact, during an interview with The Morning Hustle, the 29-year-old revealed she went back to get extra work done.

In the interview clip caught by The Neighborhood Talk, she says, "I got my titties redone for the fourth time," while adding she got her second liposuction. Both were completed following her run on Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX tour.

Her "love" of plastic surgery is nothing new, though. In 2021, she expressed just how thankful she was for it while looking back at her past figure. "I dead can’t believe I was this skinny lmao. Thank god for a*s shots."

Summer Walker is unapologetic about her fondness for her new look, too. Back in August, per Complex, she sounded off on everyone making what she felt were rude comments about her appearance.

"I LOVE my body with a fiery burning passion. Please get over it. I’m not changing or reducing anything. Idk why it would bother you if we’re not intimate & you don’t even know me in real life but please block me if it offends you or keep scrolling. I don’t invest time & energy into people I don’t like, why should you?"

What Happened With Summer Walker & Rich The Kid?

However, that's not stopping her fans from worrying about her this time around. Elsewhere in this radio interview, the Finally Over It singer says she even wanted to get an entire rib taken out. However, due to her having to work on the aforementioned album, for example, her team advised her not to.

But when her schedule clears, there's a good chance she still goes through with it. Folks in the comments section think there are some deeper things troubling Summer for her to be constantly getting work done. "Summer, seek therapy boo. Whatever you’re trying to fix is internal babe," one user types.

"She need some real friends and some real help!" another believes.

In other Summer Walker news, her and Rich The Kid have been trading some petty blows as of late. If you didn't hear, it was revealed through leaked audio that she was asking him to still fool around with her despite being engaged to one Tori Brixx.

The detail that really went viral though is that she was willing to be saved under "Pizza Hut" in Rich's phone. Now, Summer is seemingly done with the "Plug Walk" artist. She's accused him of doing what he did to her to a lot of other women.