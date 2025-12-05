Summer Walker Loves Plastic Surgery, Says She Wanted Rib Removed

BY Zachary Horvath 358 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Summer Walker "Finally Over It" Meet And Greet
RIVERDALE, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 20: Summer Walker attends Summer Walker "Finally Over It" Meet And Greet at DBS Sounds on November 20, 2025 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Summer Walker is sparking some deep concern amongst her fan base after revealing how much work she's gotten done recently.

Summer Walker is all for going under the knife. Over the last few years, the R&B star has completed several cosmetic procedures, including butt shots, breast augmentations, and more. In fact, during an interview with The Morning Hustle, the 29-year-old revealed she went back to get extra work done.

In the interview clip caught by The Neighborhood Talk, she says, "I got my titties redone for the fourth time," while adding she got her second liposuction. Both were completed following her run on Chris Brown's Breezy Bowl XX tour.

Her "love" of plastic surgery is nothing new, though. In 2021, she expressed just how thankful she was for it while looking back at her past figure. "I dead can’t believe I was this skinny lmao. Thank god for a*s shots."

Summer Walker is unapologetic about her fondness for her new look, too. Back in August, per Complex, she sounded off on everyone making what she felt were rude comments about her appearance.

"I LOVE my body with a fiery burning passion. Please get over it. I’m not changing or reducing anything. Idk why it would bother you if we’re not intimate & you don’t even know me in real life but please block me if it offends you or keep scrolling. I don’t invest time & energy into people I don’t like, why should you?"

Read More: The 10 Best Sneaker Collabs Of 2025

What Happened With Summer Walker & Rich The Kid?

However, that's not stopping her fans from worrying about her this time around. Elsewhere in this radio interview, the Finally Over It singer says she even wanted to get an entire rib taken out. However, due to her having to work on the aforementioned album, for example, her team advised her not to.

But when her schedule clears, there's a good chance she still goes through with it. Folks in the comments section think there are some deeper things troubling Summer for her to be constantly getting work done. "Summer, seek therapy boo. Whatever you’re trying to fix is internal babe," one user types.

"She need some real friends and some real help!" another believes.

In other Summer Walker news, her and Rich The Kid have been trading some petty blows as of late. If you didn't hear, it was revealed through leaked audio that she was asking him to still fool around with her despite being engaged to one Tori Brixx.

The detail that really went viral though is that she was willing to be saved under "Pizza Hut" in Rich's phone. Now, Summer is seemingly done with the "Plug Walk" artist. She's accused him of doing what he did to her to a lot of other women.

Rich The Kid, in response, cheekily clapped back by teasing a music video shoot from inside a Pizza Hut.

Read More: “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” Exposes Diddy’s Empire Of Influence & Abuse: Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Rich_Tori Relationships Rich The Kid & Tori Brixx's On-Again-Off-Again Relationship Timeline 1.9K
Summer Walker Cheating Drama Rich The Kid Tori Brixx Hip Hop News Gossip Summer Walker Responds To Cheating Drama With Rich The Kid & Tori Brixx 5.7K
Summer Walker Rich The Kid Pizza Hut Music Video Hip Hop News Gossip Summer Walker & Rich The Kid Trade Blows Over His Pizza Hut Music Video 2.8K
Summer Walker Tori Brixx Sent Pizza Hut Rich The Kid Hip Hop News Gossip Summer Walker Claims Tori Brixx Sent Her Pizza Hut Over Rich The Kid Drama 2.9K
Comments 0