Summer Walker Responds To Cheating Drama With Rich The Kid & Tori Brixx

Summer Walker has sadly faced a lot of relationship drama in the past, and so has Rich The Kid. He has been through a few scandal cycles with his fiancée Tori Brixx, and a newly leaked audio clip has made both narratives cross over.

Basically, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk and The Shade Room on Instagram, the audio showed Summer saying that she still wants to link up with Rich despite his (at the time) on-and-off again relationship with Tori. She apparently expressed happiness for their engagement and partnership under the pretenses that she would still be able to see him. Not only that, but the detail the Internet is going wild over is how Walker didn't care if The Kid saved her on his phone as "Pizza Hut."

Rich The Kid then responded to this leak, claiming that Summer Walker's still pursuing him and that she missed her chance. Summer then clapped back by claiming Rich doesn't even like Tori Brixx. But the real drama came when Brixx herself stepped in.

She told the singer to back off and to stop talking about the situation, claiming she's been harassing her for two years ever since they got caught. Tori also posted alleged DMs from Summer wanting to hang out and wishing her the best. Walker claimed ignorance as to their engagement and told Brixx to take this out on Rich The Kid instead, accusing him of being a bad father and playing with many other women in her face.

Rich The Kid & Summer Walker

As you can see, there are a lot of moving parts, and even more in the surrounding area. Lil Meech, Summer Walker's ex, reportedly responded to this drama, as did Celina Powell, who has her own narrative here. Powell claimed she was also with Rich and took this opportunity to further fuel her beef with Summer.

All in all, it's a pretty complicated situation that we doubt will get any easier to navigate. At the end of the day, it seems like personal relationship business. Maybe we'll get more "proof" or clarification, but no one seems ready to back down.