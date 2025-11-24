Rico Recklezz Claims Rich The Kid Was Paying Summer Walker's Bills

BY Zachary Horvath 192 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rolling Loud India 2025
NAVI MUMBAI, INDIA - NOVEMBER 23: Rich The Kid performs on stage at Loud Park on November 23, 2025 in Navi Mumbai, India. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)
There has been a lot of back-and-forth between Rich The Kid, Tori Brixx, and Summer Walker. Now, Rico Recklezz is chiming in.

There is drama galore surrounding rapper Rich The Kid and R&B talent Summer Walker. Over the last couple of days, an audio leak has brought up their past together and merged it with the former's relationship with his fiancée, Tori Brixx.

Overall, it's a confusing love triangle with a lot of parts, making it quite difficult to follow accurately. Now, stepping in to make things a bit more challenging is Rico Recklezz. Some of you may remember that the Chicago rapper dating Summer Walker earlier this year. Their fling occurred from December 2024 to about May 2025.

So, what does he have to share about this ongoing fiasco? Well, per an engagement on social media with Adam22 caught by DJ Akademiks, he's got some juicy claims. Adam tagged Rico in an Instagram post assumedly tied to the recent revelations about Summer and Rich.

Rico then replied to the hip-hop media figure writing, "this who I got her from [two loudly laughing emojis]. Dey was f*ckin wen I met her."

He continues, "He be paying her bills [two loudly laughing emojis] i got n out... She be callin my phone 2 but I don't go backwards I got a new girl."

Read More: Rappers Who Fell Victim To Home Invasions

Rich The Kid & Summer Walker

If that is true, that definitely adds another layer to how serious Summer and Rich were during their time together. The "callin my phone" comment seemingly alludes to the "New Freezer" artist's claims that the Finally Over It singer still tries to call him to this day.

However, he claims that he doesn't pick up and that he's not giving his ex-fling another shot.

As for the exact audio, Summer Walker, while admitting she was happy for Rich and Tori Brixx's engagement, was essentially only going to remain that way if the continued to keep their thing going behind the scenes.

In fact, she says in the clip that she doesn't care if Rich kept her name in his phone as "Pizza Hut." This has led to some nasty exchanges between Summer and Tori online, with the latter asking her to keep her mouth shut.

Because Rich has been dismissive towards Summer, she's been trying to throw him under the bus and implore Tori to be mad at him instead.

It's worth noting that the musician's affair, so to speak, occurred during a time when Rich's relationship with Tori was on and off.

Read More: Who Is Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto? The Religious Leader Who Met With Ye & Young Thug

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Summer Walker Cheating Drama Rich The Kid Tori Brixx Hip Hop News Gossip Summer Walker Responds To Cheating Drama With Rich The Kid & Tori Brixx 3.6K
Summer Walker Tori Brixx Sent Pizza Hut Rich The Kid Hip Hop News Gossip Summer Walker Claims Tori Brixx Sent Her Pizza Hut Over Rich The Kid Drama 1498
2024 Baby2Baby Gala Relationships Summer Walker Seemingly Confirms Breakup With Rico Recklezz 2.8K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.9K
Comments 0