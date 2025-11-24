There is drama galore surrounding rapper Rich The Kid and R&B talent Summer Walker. Over the last couple of days, an audio leak has brought up their past together and merged it with the former's relationship with his fiancée, Tori Brixx.

Overall, it's a confusing love triangle with a lot of parts, making it quite difficult to follow accurately. Now, stepping in to make things a bit more challenging is Rico Recklezz. Some of you may remember that the Chicago rapper dating Summer Walker earlier this year. Their fling occurred from December 2024 to about May 2025.

So, what does he have to share about this ongoing fiasco? Well, per an engagement on social media with Adam22 caught by DJ Akademiks, he's got some juicy claims. Adam tagged Rico in an Instagram post assumedly tied to the recent revelations about Summer and Rich.

Rico then replied to the hip-hop media figure writing, "this who I got her from [two loudly laughing emojis]. Dey was f*ckin wen I met her."

He continues, "He be paying her bills [two loudly laughing emojis] i got n out... She be callin my phone 2 but I don't go backwards I got a new girl."

Rich The Kid & Summer Walker

If that is true, that definitely adds another layer to how serious Summer and Rich were during their time together. The "callin my phone" comment seemingly alludes to the "New Freezer" artist's claims that the Finally Over It singer still tries to call him to this day.

However, he claims that he doesn't pick up and that he's not giving his ex-fling another shot.

As for the exact audio, Summer Walker, while admitting she was happy for Rich and Tori Brixx's engagement, was essentially only going to remain that way if the continued to keep their thing going behind the scenes.

In fact, she says in the clip that she doesn't care if Rich kept her name in his phone as "Pizza Hut." This has led to some nasty exchanges between Summer and Tori online, with the latter asking her to keep her mouth shut.

Because Rich has been dismissive towards Summer, she's been trying to throw him under the bus and implore Tori to be mad at him instead.