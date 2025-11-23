Summer Walker Claims Tori Brixx Sent Her Pizza Hut Over Rich The Kid Drama

Well, it seems like someone definitely took this joke way too seriously. As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, someone apparently sent Walker a bunch of Pizza Hut after a night out. And she thinks that Tori Brixx is behind this.

"So you harassed me off text free app while I was in the club last night having a time, not even thinking about you & now sending pizzas to my house after telling me you have my address," the singer claimed in an Instagram Story. "So it's giving restraining order. Like your literally having a psychotic break over a man who literally is obsessed with me & 14 other women. Like I really can't figure out your issue with me specifically instead of taking it up with him. I gave him back yesterday babe now your dragging it. Like I'm really over the internet stuff but ima put this here for the world n police to see in case you really decide to lose your mind."

From there, Summer Walker claimed Tori's been harassing her for years, clowned her relationship with Rich The Kid, promised not to address her again, and accused her of physically assaulting a friend.

Rich The Kid & Summer Walker

Later, Brixx responded to Summer and denied her claims. "I didn't send this hoe no pizzas," she wrote in an IG comment. "If I send some s**t to her crib it wouldn't be pizzas. Call the police and have them check the cameras or card for purchase. This hoe having a breakdown. I wasn't in the way of anything she had going on. She just didn't like the truth once it was out. How she upset w/ me because the audio comes out of her begging??? I didn't leak the audio luv ask Akademiks."

Brixx also claimed she has "receipts" of Walker "crying about her" from 2023 to this year.

Amid other relationship drama for Summer Walker, we'll see if this comes up again. In the meantime, we'll see if Tori Brixx and Rich The Kid speak again about their dynamic and the drama they face.