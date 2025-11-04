Famous Dex Threatens Rich The Kid For Allegedly Scamming Him

BY Cole Blake 277 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2016 BET Awards - Arrivals
Rich the Kid and Famous Dex attend the 2016 BET awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Prince Williams / Contributor
Famous Dex claims that he hasn't been properly compensated for his collaboration with Rich the Kid, "Rich Forever 5"

Famous Dex went off on Rich The Kid during a recent video on social media, threatening to fight his longtime collaborator. In the clip, caught by XXL, Dex explains that Rich allegedly hasn't paid him anything for Rich Forever 5 and hinted at getting his lawyer involved.

"I never thought I would make a video like this," Dex says in the clip. "He changed my life. I salute him, I love him for that. But, bro, all this sh*t you done done since 2016. On my mom grave, Rich, when I see you, I'm beating your a*s. All you been doing is scam, bro. Where my money from Rich Forever 5? Where, where is my money at? You think I didn't save the texts and send some to my lawyer. That's so unfair. Me and you and Jay Critch. We was the sh*t."

In response to the video, fans on social media have been having mixed reactions. "Bro have you been sleeping these previous years ? Why didn’t you speak up all along! Seems you tweaking," one fan commented on social media. Another added: "So sad, they used to be like one team…" It doesn't appear that Rich has addressed the drama on his social media pages.

Read More: Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, & Jay Critch Get The Band Back Together For "Rich Forever 5"

Famous Dex "Rich Forever 5"

Famous Dex, Jay Critch, and Rich the Kid put out the fifth installment in their Rich Forever series back in October 2024. In the time since, Dex and Rich have appeared to be at odds. Last March, Dex claimed to be responsible for his success in a message on his Instagram Story.

“Rich, you wouldn’t even be who you are if it weren’t for me. Come on, my boy,” he said at the time, as caught by Rap-Up. “I don’t even do none of this. Everybody knows the factuals, though.” Rich the Kid didn't directly respond to Dex's claim.

Read More: Famous Dex Takes It Back To The Beginning "For Ya'll"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
artworks-gIQlZ5UfxxVG5pnp-LExIKQ-t500x500 Mixtapes Famous Dex Takes It Back To The Beginning "For Ya'll" 1415
Music Famous Dex Cries Tears Of Happiness With Rich The Kid Following Album Release 11.9K
Summer Jam 2018 Music Famous Dex Teases New Music 481
Music Famous Dex Trashes Rich The Kid: "You Selfish! You Don't Do Sh*t For Me & Jay Critch" 29.9K
Comments 0