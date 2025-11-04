Famous Dex Threatens Rich The Kid For Allegedly Scamming Him

Famous Dex went off on Rich The Kid during a recent video on social media, threatening to fight his longtime collaborator. In the clip, caught by XXL, Dex explains that Rich allegedly hasn't paid him anything for Rich Forever 5 and hinted at getting his lawyer involved.

"I never thought I would make a video like this," Dex says in the clip. "He changed my life. I salute him, I love him for that. But, bro, all this sh*t you done done since 2016. On my mom grave, Rich, when I see you, I'm beating your a*s. All you been doing is scam, bro. Where my money from Rich Forever 5? Where, where is my money at? You think I didn't save the texts and send some to my lawyer. That's so unfair. Me and you and Jay Critch. We was the sh*t."

In response to the video, fans on social media have been having mixed reactions. "Bro have you been sleeping these previous years ? Why didn’t you speak up all along! Seems you tweaking," one fan commented on social media. Another added: "So sad, they used to be like one team…" It doesn't appear that Rich has addressed the drama on his social media pages.

Famous Dex "Rich Forever 5"

Famous Dex, Jay Critch, and Rich the Kid put out the fifth installment in their Rich Forever series back in October 2024. In the time since, Dex and Rich have appeared to be at odds. Last March, Dex claimed to be responsible for his success in a message on his Instagram Story.