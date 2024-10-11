Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, & Jay Critch Get The Band Back Together For "Rich Forever 5"

Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, and Jay Critch (Rich Forever) were one of the bigger rap groups in the late 2010's. However, over the last half decade, the trap trio has been focusing on their solo careers. Since 2019, Rich The Kid has put out four tapes, one of which was a collab tape with Lil Wayne called Trust Fund Babies. Furthermore, the Georgia native has been on some of the largest records over the last year with Kanye West's "CARNIVAL" being one of them. For, Famous Dex, he's been laying extremely low. He just has one tape to his name, which is 2020's Diana. Finally, the New Yorker, Jay Critch, he's got five LPs to his name.