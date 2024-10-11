Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, & Jay Critch Get The Band Back Together For "Rich Forever 5"

BYZachary Horvath56 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
rich forever 5rich forever 5
The five-year wait is over.

Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, and Jay Critch (Rich Forever) were one of the bigger rap groups in the late 2010's. However, over the last half decade, the trap trio has been focusing on their solo careers. Since 2019, Rich The Kid has put out four tapes, one of which was a collab tape with Lil Wayne called Trust Fund Babies. Furthermore, the Georgia native has been on some of the largest records over the last year with Kanye West's "CARNIVAL" being one of them. For, Famous Dex, he's been laying extremely low. He just has one tape to his name, which is 2020's Diana. Finally, the New Yorker, Jay Critch, he's got five LPs to his name.

Now, after all of this time, they are reuniting for Rich Forever 5, the fifth entry in their trio's discography. There wasn't a ton of promotion for this record, as they dropped off "Big Dawg" in mid-December last year. Furthermore, there wasn't a lot of information surrounding it in terms of its progression since that lead single. But the wait is finally over for those who have been yearning for a reunion. Here, Rich, Dex, and Critch, keep the tracklist to 16 cuts, with features from Trippie Redd, Kodak Black, and Lil Crix. Stream the project with the DSP links below.

Read More: Drake Shares Heartfelt Message For Son Adonis’ Seventh Birthday

Rich Forever 5 - Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, & Jay Critch

Rich Forever 5 Tracklist:

  1. Sleep in Baguettes
  2. Here
  3. I Like Those
  4. Lobster
  5. Never Forget
  6. Going Up (feat. Trippie Redd)
  7. Let's Get It with Kodak Black, Lil Crix
  8. Every Blog
  9. Don't Even Know Y'all
  10. Big Dawg
  11. End of Story
  12. No Better
  13. Ain't Hearin' Ya
  14. Rich & Reckless
  15. Real Sisters
  16. Standard

Read More: Nike Adds A New Dunk Low To It's "Halloween" Lineup

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
...