Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, & Jay Critch Get The Band Back Together For "Rich Forever 5"

Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, and Jay Critch (Rich Forever) were one of the bigger rap groups in the late 2010's. However, over the last half decade, the trap trio has been focusing on their solo careers. Since 2019, Rich The Kid has put out four tapes, one of which was a collab tape with Lil Wayne called Trust Fund Babies. Furthermore, the Georgia native has been on some of the largest records over the last year with Kanye West's "CARNIVAL" being one of them. For, Famous Dex, he's been laying extremely low. He just has one tape to his name, which is 2020's Diana. Finally, the New Yorker, Jay Critch, he's got five LPs to his name.
Now, after all of this time, they are reuniting for Rich Forever 5, the fifth entry in their trio's discography. There wasn't a ton of promotion for this record, as they dropped off "Big Dawg" in mid-December last year. Furthermore, there wasn't a lot of information surrounding it in terms of its progression since that lead single. But the wait is finally over for those who have been yearning for a reunion. Here, Rich, Dex, and Critch, keep the tracklist to 16 cuts, with features from Trippie Redd, Kodak Black, and Lil Crix. Stream the project with the DSP links below.
Rich Forever 5 - Rich The Kid, Famous Dex, & Jay Critch
Rich Forever 5 Tracklist:
- Sleep in Baguettes
- Here
- I Like Those
- Lobster
- Never Forget
- Going Up (feat. Trippie Redd)
- Let's Get It with Kodak Black, Lil Crix
- Every Blog
- Don't Even Know Y'all
- Big Dawg
- End of Story
- No Better
- Ain't Hearin' Ya
- Rich & Reckless
- Real Sisters
- Standard