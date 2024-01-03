Famous Dex's Concerning Tweets Have Fans Rallying To Support Him

Rich Forever is finally back! After a few years of no music together, the rap trio is taking things back to the late 2010's decade. That was when the collection of Rich The Kid, Jay Critch, and Famous Dex were at the peak of their powers. In fact, it has been four years since the last Rich Forever album. Ironically, that was the fourth entry in the series. Now, we can officially say the fifth one is coming oh so very soon.

Our first hint of the album came back almost a year ago with "Where's Dexter." The most recent look at the trio's newest effort was the flute-backed "Big Dawg." There is no release date yet, but fans are excited for the group's return. However, one of the members is dealing with some things outside of music right now. That would be Famous Dex.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers & Jimmy Kimmel Beef Explained: COVID-19, Jeff Epstein & More

Famous Dex Appears To Be Dealing With Some Personal Issues

According to All HipHop, the Chicago rapper and hitmaker tweeted this. He says, "life f*****g sucks but at least music exists." In addition, he also sent out a message saying, "F*** love." It seems that Dex is dealing with some relationship or family issues right, based on what we have at our disposal. Fans were quick to shower him with hope and inspiration going forward. One says, "God loves you Dex. Always." Another adds, "You got it bro we believe in u." We at HNHH also wish him the best going forward and we will update you further in anything else happens.

What are your initial thoughts on these tweets from Famous Dex? What do you think he was referring to in the series of messages? Do you think this will affect the comeback of Rich Forever? Are you still excited for the group's next album due this year? Is "Big Dawg" still in your rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Famous Dex and Rich Forever. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Dolphins Seeing Consequences Of Not Pulling Starters, Channing Crowder Claims

[Via]