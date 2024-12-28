Famous Dex Takes It Back To The Beginning "For Ya'll"

Famous Dex remembers the basics.

Famous Dex returned to music in 2024 with a new direction that begins at the foundation. After reuniting with the former crew and newfound collaborators, he returns to where it all started with his latest album, For Ya'll. Released on SoundCloud, the 25-song project follows Famous Dex's return after struggles with sustaining abuse and personal demons. This project reestablishs the connection between the rap star and his unwavering fans. Happy for his return, a fan acknowledged his status in hip-hop, commenting, "You’re a legend, Dex."

The new album was met with excitement across social media. "Dex got hariroc on the tap," commented a fan. Among the 25 songs are highlighted tracks "I Think We Should Date," "Thum Thru Tha Check," and "Patient." Ahead of the latest release, Famous Dex linked up with Diego Money for the start of their series, Dex & Diego Wave Bros. Over the summer, Dex reunited with Rich The Kid for the fifth installment in the Rich Forever series. Dex attended rehab during his comeback journey. Known for his unique sound, his latest music returns him to his original sound.

Rowdy, energetic, and exciting, the album displays tremendous promises from the Chicago native. Famous Dex is one of the original Chicago rappers to breakout of the city in the 2010s magnetic hip-hop scene. Chief Keef, Lil Durk, and Fredo Santana were other Chicago rap stars alongside Dex to achieve nationwide success. An essential build-up for a forthcoming full-length album. For Ya'll features Rich The Kid, Cash Cobain, Matt Ox, Tony Shhnow, and many more. All supporting Dex's new journey back to hip-hop prominence.

For Ya'll - Famous Dex

https://soundcloud.com/famous_dex1/sets/for-yall?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Tracklist: