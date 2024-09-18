Famous Dex And Diego Money Link Up For "Dex & Diego Wave Bros, Pt. 1"

Their styles compliment each other.

Famous Dex and Diego Money make "wavey" music. It's groove-based, and reliant on catchy flows more than dense lyrics. These two rappers know what sounds good, so it should come as no surprise that they manage to preserve this baseline catchiness on their first joint EP. Dex & Diego Wave Bros, Pt. 1 is not a particularly clever title, but the duo manages to make up for it with a batch of brief, punchy songs. The first song, "Bentley Truck," is a hypnotic slice of Autotune pop-rap in which Diego Money takes center stage. Famous Dex sounds eerily like Lil Yachty at points, but it still works.

There's a decent amount of versatility on Dex & Diego Wave Bros, Pt. 1. "Balenciaga" is a slowed down banger with slurred deliveries from both Famous Dex and Diego Money. "Dex & Diego 2" is a standout thanks to the squelching synth line that anchors the beat. "Got Dat Sh*T on Me" is the most generic cut here, as the two rappers rip off dated flows over an instrumental you'd swear you heard at least a dozen times over the last decade. Fortunately, Famous Dex and Diego Money recover with the standout closer, "Wrist." The vocals are mixed oddly low, but it's hard to deny how catchy the duo sound over the watery, dare we say, wavey instrumental.

Famous Dex And Diego Money Keep It Brief And Catchy

Dex & Diego Wave Bros, Pt. 1 tracklist:

Bentley Truck Balenciaga Dex & Diego 2 Got Dat Sh*T on Me Show You Off Wrist