Famous Dex Grosses Out Fans After Posting His Bare Feet On Instagram

Famous Dex is an artist who has been through a lot during the course of his career. Overall, there have been times when fans have begged him to go get some help. Although his sobriety journey has been a rocky one, his fans continue to support him and wish him the best. These are the best kinds of fans to have. At times, it can be rare to find fans that are truly going to rock with you no matter what. Luckily, Famous Dex has been a one of a kind artist who has fans that will always have his back, no matter what.

However, there are times in any artist's career when they will stumble, and fans will question there unwavering support. Of course, some of these instances are a lot more serious than others. Famous Dex experienced this recently, albeit on the low end of the serious scale. In the video down below, you can see that Dex was documenting himself getting a foot massage from his girlfriend. It was here where he gave his fans some sage advice. Noting that if she won't rub your feet, she is not the one.

Famous Dex

The content of this message is not one fans objected to. Instead, it was the graphic Instagram story he posted to convey this message. As you can see above, he had his feet out, and for a lot of people, this is kind of gross. There are some who are not bothered by feet, but there are plenty of others who are. If you were to scan the tweet above, you would come across quite a few reactions that aren't exactly favorable. Perhaps this is just jealousy as these commenters are not getting treated right at home.

Either way, maybe more men should be confident like Famous Dex about his feet. Hey, it certainly couldn't hurt. Let us know your thoughts on all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists.

