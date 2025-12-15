Famous Dex had the rap world watching in the 2010s with hits like "PICK IT UP," "JAPAN," and more. His rise to fame was coupled with his involvement with Rich Forever, a trio including Rich The Kid and Jay Critch. However, the 2020s for the Chicago artist have not been as glowing.

For practically the entire decade, Dexter's fans have been worried sick about his health. It got to a point where he decided to admit himself into rehab at the end of 2020. It was a short stint, lasting until late January 2021.

But that period of rejuvenation was short lived as he faced legal issues and a prison sentence. Then, there was another brief run of sobriety highlighted in 2023. But then the rollercoaster went right back down in 2024 thanks to some concerning posts from Dex.

Since then, his fans have had little hope that things would actually get better and stay that way.

However, in a new series of clips from Live Bitez, Famous Dex looks healthy once more. He states that he's sober again and looks happy as all heck while on camera.

Are Famous Dex & Rich The Kid Beefing?

After giving viewers a short tour of his new mansion, he signs off with a simple message: "I love y'all."

Folks in the comments are ecstatic to see him this way with one writing, "I can actually understand what dude saying. The entire video. He looks so healthyyyyy [three teary eye emojis]."

Another adds, "Omg he looks so good!! Last time i saw him he was nodding off! Look at God!!!" A third types, "I support overcoming any addiction! Go Dex ! [two red heart emojis] you look happy and [bar soap emoji]."

Hopefully, this is a sign of stability for the rapper. Even though they are mostly self-afflicted, he's certainly had to overcome a lot and he's showing great strength right now.

Even though this is a great update, there is one nagging issue looming in the background. Last month, Famous Dex alleged that Rich The Kid hasn't been paying him for his contributions to Rich Forever 5. He even threatened to square up with his costar, saying, "I never thought I would make a video like this. He changed my life. I salute him, I love him for that. But, bro, all this sh*t you done done since 2016. On my mom grave, Rich, when I see you, I'm beating your a*s. All you been doing is scam, bro. Where my money from Rich Forever 5? Where, where is my money at? You think I didn't save the texts and send some to my lawyer. That's so unfair. Me and you and Jay Critch. We was the sh*t."