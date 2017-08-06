healthy
- MusicStyles P Held A Vegan Food Drive In His HometownStyles P wants to inspire his community to eat healthier.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureGisele Bündchen Shares Thoughtful Instagram Post For "When Life Gets Challenging"The Brazilian supermodel penned a message about "a new opportunity for us to try again and do better."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLori Harvey Dragged By Twitter After Explaining Her Diet & Exercise RegimenLori Harvey is all about her fitness.By Hayley Hynes
- RandomCoronavirus Could Cause Strokes In Young Adults, Doctors WarnDoctors are warning folks in their 30s and 40s that coronavirus might be the cause of a recent increase in strokes in normally healthy young adults.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureSZA Reveals Waist-Snatching DietSZA reveals the diet that made her your body goals. By Aida C.
- Pop CultureRob Kardashian's "Feeling More Hopeful" About Dating Since Weight Loss2020 will be Rob's year. By Chantilly Post
- SportsKobe Bryant Answers Whether Lakers Will Be Good Next Season: WatchBryant seems to have some hope.By Alexander Cole
- SportsZion Williamson Teases Pelicans Fans With Scintillating Dunk: WatchZion looks ready for some NBA action.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Living His Best Healthy Life In Prison & Has Lost 40 PoundsHe's reportedly cut all carbs and sugars from his diet and has started working out.By hnhh
- MusicKehlani Responds To Plastic Surgery Rumors: "I Look Different Because I'm Healthy"Kehlani quickly shuts down the whispers of her getting plastic surgery on her face.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicScarface Shuts Down Lung Cancer Rumors: "Internet Will Kill You Quicker Than A Gun"The Geto Boys legend is alive and well.By Alex Zidel
- SportsPatrick Beverley Seriously Thinks The Clippers Are The Best Team In NBA"I like the squad we have now."By Devin Ch
- MusicAce Hood Explains Why He's Not Dropping His Songs With Lil WayneAce Hood and Lil Wayne have songs we may never hear.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicNe-Yo & Wife Crystal Show Off Brand New Baby BoyHappy Father's Day Ne-Yo.By Devin Ch
- MusicMissy Elliott Attributes 30lbs Weight Loss To Purging Soda & BreadMissy Elliott is screaming from the rooftops.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentTake Care: Songs For Your Mental HealthMay is Mental Health Awareness month, and this week specifically is Mental Health Week. If you need some inspiration to help keep your mental health in check, here are a few mood-boosting records from some of our favorite artists in hip-hop and r'n'b.By Aida C.
- MusicSnoop Dogg Poses Shirtless Showing Off His Gym Results On Day 6"Erase the hate by working out."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMo'Nique Celebrates Under 200lbs Weight Loss MilestoneMo'Nique credits hard work with her being under 200lbs for the first time since she was 17 years old.By Devin Ch
- LifeMcDonald's Removes Cheeseburger From Happy Meal MenuThe fast food chain is trying to eliminate unhealthy options from a child's diet.
By David Saric
- SocietyStudy Reveals People With Satisfying Sex Lives More Likely To CheatBeware of your happy, content relationship.
By David Saric
- LifeDJ Khaled Blesses Up Oprah In Response To Her Weight Loss PraiseThe hitmaker is making some serious strides to get healthier. By David Saric
- NewsLarry June & Jazz Cartier Join Forces On New Song "Healthy"Listen to Larry June's new single "Healthy" featuring Jazz Cartier.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeA$AP Ferg's Sundays Involve Healthy Eating, Haircuts And MoreA$AP Ferg's weekends are much different that yours.By Matt F