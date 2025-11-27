Rico Recklezz Alleges Summer Walker Aborted Their Child

Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz went their separate ways earlier this year. Now, the Chicago rapper is opening up about the relationship, and dropping some bombshell allegations. Recently, for example, he went live to allege that the songstress was once pregnant with his child, and that she got an abortion.

"She killed the baby that I had. So y'all want to talk about 'Why didn't you have a baby with Summer, you got to be a goofy.' No I did have a baby. She killed the baby," he alleged, as seen in a clip shared by DJ Akademiks. "Long story."

Rico went on to admit that he misses Walker, but knows that she ultimately wasn't the one for him. "I miss you," he said. "But that don't mean I got to be with you though. No, f*ck that. The next girl I'll be with, she got to be peaceful. No turmoil."

This isn't all Rico Recklezz has had to say about Walker in recent days, however.

Summer Walker & Rich The Kid

Earlier this week, audio of Walker saying she wanted to link up with Rich The Kid despite his relationship with his then-partner Tori Brixx surfaced online. Rich The Kid responded by accusing Walker of trying to pursue him currently, and Walker responded by claiming he doesn't even like Brixx. Brixx then proceeded to tell Walker to leave her alone, alleging that she's been harassing her for two years.

Adam22 tagged Rico in an Instagram post about all of the drama, prompting him to weigh in. According to him, Walker allegedly had some kind of relationship with Rich when they first met. "This who I got her from [laughing emojis]. Dey was f*ckin wen I met her," he alleged. "He be paying her bills [two loudly laughing emojis] i got n out... She be callin my phone 2 but I don't go backwards I got a new girl."

At the time of writing, Walker has not publicly addressed Rico's allegations.