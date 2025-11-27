Rico Recklezz Alleges Summer Walker Aborted Their Child

BY Caroline Fisher 415 Views
Summer Walker Album Release Party
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Singer Summer Walker attends the Summer Walker Album Release Party at Opium on November 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Recently, Rico Recklezz hopped online to respond to critics claiming that he should have had a baby with Summer Walker.

Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz went their separate ways earlier this year. Now, the Chicago rapper is opening up about the relationship, and dropping some bombshell allegations. Recently, for example, he went live to allege that the songstress was once pregnant with his child, and that she got an abortion.

"She killed the baby that I had. So y'all want to talk about 'Why didn't you have a baby with Summer, you got to be a goofy.' No I did have a baby. She killed the baby," he alleged, as seen in a clip shared by DJ Akademiks. "Long story."

Rico went on to admit that he misses Walker, but knows that she ultimately wasn't the one for him. "I miss you," he said. "But that don't mean I got to be with you though. No, f*ck that. The next girl I'll be with, she got to be peaceful. No turmoil."

This isn't all Rico Recklezz has had to say about Walker in recent days, however.

Read More: Rico Recklezz Claims Rich The Kid Was Paying Summer Walker's Bills

Summer Walker & Rich The Kid

Earlier this week, audio of Walker saying she wanted to link up with Rich The Kid despite his relationship with his then-partner Tori Brixx surfaced online. Rich The Kid responded by accusing Walker of trying to pursue him currently, and Walker responded by claiming he doesn't even like Brixx. Brixx then proceeded to tell Walker to leave her alone, alleging that she's been harassing her for two years.

Adam22 tagged Rico in an Instagram post about all of the drama, prompting him to weigh in. According to him, Walker allegedly had some kind of relationship with Rich when they first met. "This who I got her from [laughing emojis]. Dey was f*ckin wen I met her," he alleged. "He be paying her bills [two loudly laughing emojis] i got n out... She be callin my phone 2 but I don't go backwards I got a new girl."

At the time of writing, Walker has not publicly addressed Rico's allegations.

Read More: Summer Walker Claims Tori Brixx Sent Her Pizza Hut Over Rich The Kid Drama

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
