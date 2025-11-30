Summer Walker & Rich The Kid Trade Blows Over His Pizza Hut Music Video

After the cheating scandal between Summer Walker, Rich The Kid, and his fiancée Tori Brixx popped off, everyone has been incredibly shady.

Rich The Kid is apparently dropping some new music soon, and he's using the cheating scandal that he found himself in with Summer Walker as a boost. For those who need a refresher, audio leaked of Summer allegedly telling him to keep cheating on his fiancée Tori Brixx with her and save her contact under "Pizza Hut" to do so.

Since then, the R&B singer has accused the rapper of treating many women the same and disrespecting Tori, claiming that she is already over that. In response, he claimed that she became obsessed with him eventually, whereas Brixx accused her of playing nice with her for the sake of still being around him.

Where things got particularly petty is when Summer Walker accused Tori Brixx of sending her Pizza Hut. While she denied those claims, it seems like Rich The Kid is happy to lean in, according to Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram. He recently took to social media to share footage from an upcoming music video, which he apparently shot in front of a Pizza Hut.

Summer responded by claiming that Rich is harassing her with more DMs of Pizza Hut boxes and is using her name for the sake of his clout. He seemingly responded by claiming that she's been "passed around" and that she's been "eating off him" for four years. In addition, per Livebitez on IG, the Queens native took to his Instagram Story to claim Walker's been calling him a lot.

Read More: Rich The Kid & Tori Brixx's On-Again-Off-Again Relationship Timeline

Summer Walker Drama

But this Summer Walker drama didn't stop there, which she's happy to brush off amid the success of her new album. For example, her former partner Rico Recklezz claimed that she aborted their child and that Rich The Kid was paying her bills.

Also, some extra commentary from Tori Brixx herself, Celina Powell, Lil Meech, and more peppered the scandal. All in all, it seems like a very messy situation with an easy brand to latch onto for promotional purposes.

Will they clap back at each other once more or is this the end? Many fans are hoping for the latter, but we shall see.

Read More: Celina Powell Alleges She Slept With Lil Meech To Summer Walker’s Music

