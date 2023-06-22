The daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki, has spoken out after receiving backlash. She’s been getting hate following her and her mother’s public feud with her father. Kimora took to Instagram earlier this month to expose her ex-husband. She unveiled a screen-recorded clip of Russell screaming at Aoki during a FaceTime call. “I’m so sorry to have to do this,” she said at the time. She explained, “This man has been threatening my kids’ lives.”

Kimora further revealed screenshots of messages between Aoki and her father, where the alleged abuse is detailed further. Amid the feud, Aoki says that she’s been receiving a great deal of misogynistic hate online. “I wonder how your mothers, sisters, daughters, nieces, girlfriends, wives would feel seeing some of the sexist, racist, honestly foul comments and messages some of you ‘men’ are leaving me,” she wrote in a recent Instagram Story.

Aoki Lee Simmons Says “Real Men Don’t Shout At Women And Girls”

“The misogynistic stereotypes and names, the absolute hate for women of color a lot of your comments show, just waiting to take your anger at how you feel you’ve been ‘treated’ by women.” Aoki continues, “All of us ‘b*tches are like this’ and ‘this is the problem with you girls/women/black women/hoes/skanks today?’ No, how about all YOU b*tches are like this.“

The 20-year-old then shared a photo of herself as a young child being held by her father. She writes, “Until a short time ago, this is the man who told me ‘always defend and look after your mother girls.” Aoki continues, “‘Never let a man curse at you’ ‘You call your daddy if a man ever tries to yell at you or scare you that’s never ok!'” She explains, “Real men don’t shout at women and girls.” She then calls out the “toxic men” defending her father in her comments section, telling them that their behavior is “pathetic.” Aoki claims that even her father would agree.

