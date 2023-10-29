Jay Critch Slams DJ Akademiks Over GloRilla Comments

Jay Critch is tired of DJ Akademiks.

Jay Critch called out DJ Akademiks on Twitter, Sunday, after the media pundit exchanged shots with GloRilla. In doing so, he labeled Akademiks a "p*ssy" and told him he'd see him at Rolling Loud in New York City. Akademiks had fired off a number of insults aimed at GloRilla amid her ongoing beef with Kai Cenat.

In one post, he wrote: "@GloTheofficial And goofy! I got $100k My bitch I'm F*cking look better than u… dont worry bout me.. I been successful.. U a bih… that look like Sid the Sloth from Ice Age.. I wouldn't even f*ck a hoe a look like u.. I got too much money for that. Go holla at dr Miami." GloRilla wrote back: "Akademics you or yo hoe can’t whoop me & I’ll put 100k on dat Pooh bear looking ass b*tch you got da right one dis time."

Jay Critch Visits SiriusXM

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 24: Jay Critch visits the SiriusXM Studios on February 24, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Later in the day, Critch also responded to Akademiks. "When U gon actually come outside tho p*ssy n***a," he wrote, before adding, "Akademiks so p*ssy he don’t go to no award shows no powerhouse no rolling louds n***a just hide in the shadows smh fat ass." From there, Akademiks fired back: "I was at rolling loud last year … n I’ll make it my mission to go next time it’s back in New York. U won’t kno tho cuz unless u buy a ticket u won’t be there. U irrelevant piece of sh*t." Critch then confirmed: "See ya there p*ssy!" Check out the full interaction below.

Jay Critch Calls Out DJ Akademiks

GloRilla has been feuding with Cenat since he gave a negative review of her song, "Cha Cha Cha." On Saturday, things appeared to be headed in a better direction with her tweeting: “I’m drunk af rn I might f*ck around & unblock Kai." Be on the lookout for further updates on the beef on HotNewHipHop.

