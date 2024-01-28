Benzino "Minding His Business" Instead Of Dropping Eminem Response

Benzino posted up with his partner on Instagram, declaring that they were "minding their business" amid the swirling beef with Eminem. However, fans were disappointed as Benzino had promised a scathing response to the Detroit emcee. "It’s been a full 24 hours. Your 👻 ✍🏼 must be still be in the lab. For hiphop sake don’t release Melle Mel response," one fan wrote.

The veteran hip hop had promised a response earlier in the weekend, even going as far as to include an iconic film reference to hype it. "NO JUMPER INTERVIEW DROPS AT 6 @adam22 RESPONSE TO DOOMSDAY IN 24 HOURS. 😁," the industry veteran wrote on Instagram. However, to add a little bit of flair to the beef, Benzino also included a classic film reference to really sell how he was feeling. His Instagram post included an extended clip from The Godfather: Part III. As Michael Corleone laments his inability to leave the mafia life behind, he utters the classic line "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in."

Meanwhile, Eminem's verbal attack took aim at not just Benzino, but his daughter Coi Leray as well. Benzino and Leray have been patching up their often tense relationship over the past year or so. Leray shone in a vibrant performance on the Sprite Stage at Rolling Live Miami on July 22. Amongst the hundreds of fans who showed out to see her perform was her father, Benzino. The founder of The Source, Benzino has been an influential figure in rap and music journalism since the late 90s. However, the pair have never had the best relationship, at least in the public eye. Leray has publicly spoke about how her family was at one time "broke" after Benzino reportedly lostcontrol of The Source. Meanwhile, Benzino's tendency to put his foot in his mouth has often run the risk of hurting Leray's career.

“That’s why I never mentioned his name coming into this industry cause he can’t get over his past and don’t even realize how much he damaging when he does this stuff.” tweeted Coi. On top of not wanting to be viewed as a "nepo baby", there have been a few other times when distancing herself from Benzino has seemed like a good idea. Benzino nearly cost Leray her verse of Nicki Minaj's "Blick Blick" after leaking the news on Clubhouse.

