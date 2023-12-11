YG Thanks Cordae After His Daughter Gets Tennis Lesson From Naomi Osaka

YG is someone who has been in the music industry for a while at this point. Overall, when you are in an industry as big as music, you are typically able to form connections with a whole host of different people. This allows you to enjoy more success thanks to an increase in opportunity. Furthermore, you may just find life-long friends who will be able to help you out when you need it. As it turns out, the L.A. artist has certainly gotten some nice favors over the years. The latest of which just so happens to involve his daughter.

As it turns out, YG's daughter is a huge tennis fan and an aspiring player at a young age. Overall, tennis can be a hard sport to get into. There are a lot of fundamentals, and as you ascend the ranks, it can be difficult to keep up. Well, the artist was hoping to get his daughter a star-studded lesson from one of the best tennis players in the world. Luckily, Cordae, Osaka's partner and father of her child, was able to hook it up. As you can see below, YG's daughter posed with Osaka and got some one-on-one coaching.

Read More: YG, Tyga, And Saweetie Headed On Tour Together

YG x Cordae x Naomi Osaka

YG subsequently thanked Cordae for putting this all together. Cordae hit back noting that the two are girl dads and it's not a problem. Needless to say, it is cool to see the two artists interacting like this. Overall, it is a great demonstration of solidarity. Furthermore, it is cool to see Osaka giving back to aspiring tennis players. That is something that the young tennis player will never forget. Who knows, perhaps Osaka will continue to give her pointers on her way up the ranks in the sport.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Tyga And YG Call Their Shot On "Platinum"