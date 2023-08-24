Rod Wave And Druski Spotted Attending Drake Show In LA

Rod Wave was recently spotted hanging out with Druski at Drake’s latest tour stop in Los Angeles. In a video circulating online, the two seem to be enjoying the rapper’s show at the Crypto Arena. Additionally, Druski noted how excited he was to attend the show with one of his best celebrity buds. The social media personality went as far as to call the rapper his “twin.”

However, they aren’t the only ones to attend the Toronto rap star’s It’s All A Blur Tour. Earlier this week, LeBron James walked out with Drake for the beginning of his show. Several other celebs have been seen attending his tour, including Bad Bunny, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. It’s to say everyone has a little Drake fan in them.

Rod Wave And Druski Have A Pretty Close Friendship

As has been noted, Rod Wave and Druski have a very close relationship. The two friends are frequently together on social media, and Druski, being a comedian, often teases his friend. Last March, Druski teased Rod Wave for having trouble starting his jetski while on a trip together. Druski laughed the entire way through as he narrated a funny video, joking that Rod looked like he was moving at a snail’s pace. “Ah, hell. Rod, don’t do it! Rod, don’t do it, man! Ah, sh*t. Man, they done got Rod,” yelled Druski, calling out to his friend.

In other related news, Rod Waver recently offered some complaints about dealing with fame. A few days ago, DJ Akademiks posted a message from the rap star from a recent Instagram Story. Rod Wave says he thinks being famous is “lame” because of how the media can spin negative stories to anyone. Even more, he says it’s “unfair” and claims it has hurt his feelings . “fame sh*t lame, square a** blog n*ggas even worse,” he wrote. “Anybody can say your name how they want to, and a blog site jus gone spread it to da world. He continued: “and ppl believe it. sh*t not fair. don’t even care who y’all hurt wit dat sh*t.”

