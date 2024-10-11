Drake Claims He's Spending Money To Help Young Thug Beat RICO Charge

OVO + YSL.

Young Thug is beloved in the rap game. The Atlanta icon is a true original who has racked up hits with just about every notable artist of the last decade. He has, however, had his career drastically slow down due to a RICO charge. The rapper has been on trial since 2022, and is looking at five to 20 years behind bars if convicted. Several of Thugger's peers have voiced their support on social media, but Drake made it clear that he's doing more. The Toronto superstar hopped on Instagram to claim that he's putting his money where his mouth is.

Drake posted a IG selfie on October 10. The rapper did his infamous duck face, but the caption had a far more serious tone. "I ain't talking to talk man," he assured followers. "I really put 🥖on the 💼 3 Jeff." He doesn't mention Young Thug by his professional name, but the emojis and the mention of "Jeff", Thug's real name, make his message clear. Drizzy didn't get into detail as to how much he's spending on Thug, or what he's spending it on, but he's proven to be good for it. Top5, another Toronto artist, was recently released from prison, and he thanked Drake for the help. "Shoutout big bro @champagnepapi for the Lawyer Fees & Gary Grill for being the best lawyer in Toronto," Top5 wrote on Instagram."

Drake Has Repeatedly Voiced Support For Thugger

Drake has also been following the Young Thug case closely. He was disappointed to learn that phone call between Thugger and his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, was leaked in January. He got on an Akademiks live stream to voice his frustration. Sh*t is disgraceful," he wrote in the comment section. "Gotta be some form of jail misconduct... You gonna drag this talented man then not be able to control your employees using his personal business for their own gain?" Drake has also shown love on the music side of things.

The 6 God had two guest verses on BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, Young Thug's last album. He also talked about Thug's predicament on the recent song, "It's Up." He admitted that he's worried for the safety and well-being of the former Rich Gang star. "I can't sleep at night with Thug at Cobb County Corrections" he rapped. "I think he did enough reflecting, I think my brother learned his lesson." Drake and Thugger have had hits dating back to 2017. Their biggest joint single, "Way 2 Sexy," topped the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2021. It remains Thug's last number one to date.