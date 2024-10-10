KSI Thanks Drake For Cosigning His Virally Clowned Trippie Redd Collab

"Thick Of It" is making rounds for a couple of different reasons online.

KSI and Trippie Redd recently spoke to Official Charts for an interview about their new song "Thick Of It," which is going viral for a few different reasons. One of them is the barrage of hate that the record received, which the artists briefly touched on but overall dismissed in the face of the track's wider success. Another is how Drake responded to it, reposting it on an Instagram Reel and asking Adin Ross to play it on his stream. While we and many others assumed that the 6ix God did this in a mocking manner, it turns out that he actually has a lot of love for the collab.

"The Drake thing was crazy, man," KSI expressed. "For him to even put the song on his Reel, that's huge. I just couldn't believe it, I was like, 'What the hell?' To be honest, I didn't actually know. I had several people message me. Like, 'Bro, Drake's used your song!' I'd just woken up like, 'Yo, what?' Then I saw it, and I was like 'Mad!' I messaged him saying 'Big up, thank you for using it,' and he was like, 'Yo, I had to, it gets the people going!' That's sick, he's legit. I appreciate it."

KSI Speaks On Drake Cosign

Of course, Drake and Trippie Redd also have a pretty strong relationship, so this love is no surprise. Whether through past collaborations or previous link-ups, it seems like they're still connected and supporting each other's art. Whether or not the Internet agrees with the praise is another story. But as KSI and Trippie noted to Official Charts, they have plenty of responses on both ends to balance this. It made them appreciative of the overall reception and performance of the cut.

"I was held hostage to do this," Trippie Redd joked on social media about his new KSI collab. "If this doesn't hit 20 million the first month, KSI won't let me go. Please free me." We'll see what's the next viral hit to receive a Drake cosign, and how the relationship between these three artists continues to develop in the future.