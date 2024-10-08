Trippie Redd Jokes That He's Being Held Hostage By KSI After Collab Single

He wants to be set free.

KSI is not anybody's favorite rapper. An entertaining streamer and YouTuber? Sure. A lyricist? Absolutely not. KSI has been trying to launch a music career for years. His new single, however, "Thick of It," might be his worst release yet. He has ruthlessly clowned by fans and influencers alike for his Ed Sheeran-like bars and awkward delivery. The other common talking point among fans is theories as to how KSI got a guest verse from a real rapper like Trippie Redd. Well, Redd decided to weigh in on October 7, but it did not make KSI look any better.

Trippie Redd decided to pile on KSI and the song. He posted the song with a caption claiming that he was kidnapped and forced to spit a verse. "I was held hostage to do this," he stated. Redd doubled down on the absurd claim by telling fans that he was still being held captive by KSI, and only they can help him get free. "If this doesn't hit 20 million the first month," he said. "KSI won't let me go. Please free me." Trippie Redd has never taken himself too seriously, though. There wasn't many other ways to promote a song that has been universally clowned. Drake has even given his two cents on "Thick of It."

Trippie Redd Wants The Song To Get 20 Million Views

Drake, who previously worked with Trippie Redd on the song "Betrayal," fired shots in the comment section of an Adin Ross stream. He jokingly told Ross to stop playing whatever he had on and thrown KSI's new single on instead. "Play KSI new banger for the max," the 6 God wrote. Trippie Redd knows most of the hate is being directed at KSI, in particular. That said, the rapper has struggled to catch a break, in terms of positive feedback on his recent output.