Snowd4y And Drake Drop Ridiculous Music Video For "Wah Gwan Delilah"

The 6 God gets silly again.

Drake has been moving in slightly puzzling ways since the Kendrick Lamar battle. Some of his moves have worked. The "100 Gigs" drops have been major online events. They've also given fans insight into some of their favorite Drake albums. Other moves have left us collectively puzzled. "Wah Gwan Delilah" is at the top of this list. The 6 God decided to team up with comedian/artist Snowd4y for a Plain White T's cover so baffling that the band thought it was a parody. And now we have a music video for it.

Drake and Snowd4y didn't shoot a live action video for their cover. That would have been pushing it. They did, however, decide to drop an animated music video as ridiculous as their accented take on the song. An animated Snowd4y strums an acoustic guitar amidst various landmarks in Toronto. The video real kicks off, though, when animated Drizzy shows up. The rapper is inexplicably styled to look like he did during his Views era, rather than his current day vibe. He's even rocking a vintage OVO hoodie. It's unclear why Drake didn't want his braids and bulky 2020s fits animated, but we digress.

Drake Pokes Fun At Himself In New Animated Video

The music video has some genuinely funny moments. Drake and OVO Chubbs freaking out over text messages the former received, and Drake posted up on a bed with the titular Delilah. The animation style is reminiscent of South Park, right down to the minimal movement and facial expressions. To further sell the Views-era, though, the music video decides to perch animated Aubrey on top of the CN Tower that graces the album cover.

Drake has been dropping lots of loosies over the last few months. He's had collabs with Latto, Playboi Carti and Lil Yachty. Some of them have well-liked by fans. It's baffling, then, that "Wah Gwan Delilah" is the one that got a music video. Sure, it's animated, but the song came out months ago. It's a puzzling for Drake to bring attention back to the least-liked song he's dropped in 2024. That said, he's doing his own thing. We just hope that Drizzy and PARTYNEXTDOOR album is coming soon.