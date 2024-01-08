Fabolous Recaps Dubai Travels On New Single & Music Video, "OSHO Freestyle": Stream

Fabolous' "Freestyle Friday" series has been giving us heat for a while, and why would 2024 be any different? Moreover, he opened up the year with a new off-top song and music video, "OSHO Freestyle," in which he recaps his Dubai travels in the visuals. The New York rapper starts the video with a phone call from his plane, and shows the lavish New Year's celebrations and performances that he engaged in during his time there. Overall, it's a pretty opulent cut with a thematic focus that centers it around his success and career moves after what many would argue is his peak. Fab's still not slowing down after all these years, so the quality drop is practically nonexistent.

Furthermore, "OSHO Freestyle" uses what sounds like a dramatic and grand Middle Eastern sample to accentuate his surroundings in the music video. Perhaps that's a misguided assumption, but the important part is that it fits incredibly well with Fabolous' evolutionary flow. In addition, the hardened trap drums give this song a nice edge that he also displayed on recent "Freestyle Friday" entries like "Tuluminati." That also saw the 46-year-old make a connection to his location, and we can't complain about the results so far. As far as lyrical focus, there's not much new here: luxury, skill, and the like.

Fabolous' "OSHO Freestyle": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, this comes amid claims from French Montana that his collaboration with Loso, "Ball Drop," should have won a Grammy. It also follows previous freestyles, such as Drake's Scary Hours 3 challenge, in which he was as lyrically sharp and charismatic as he's ever been in his post-prime career. But with this new offering and many others, it's clear that we can't box Fabolous into a specific era in which he was top-tier; he's just too good to do so. If you haven't heard "OSHO Freestyle" yet, check out the music video above and some standout bars below. Also, as always, check back in with HNHH for more great hip-hop releases around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

I would go sell everything except for our souls,

Make sure the bankroll's as big as paper towel rolls, feel me?

No weapon formed, stay with our pole,

'Cause it's less about the story and more how it get told, n***a

