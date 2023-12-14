Fabolous Denies "Purse" Rumors, Stands By Men's Cross-Body Bag

Fabolous is no stranger to catching heat online for his fashion choices, but this time he fired back. Recently, the performer was seen carrying a bright green Bottega crossbody bag in Miami, and some fans weren't here for it. Countless commenters weighed in, claiming that it looked more like a women's purse than a bag designed for men.

Fabolous made it clear that he won't be tolerating the unwarranted insults, however, responding in an Instagram Story. The Brooklyn-born artist posted a screenshot of the bag's retail price, $2100, sharing that he's unbothered by the negative feedback. “IG Commenters had a time making jokes about me wearing a purse [laughing emoji] Which was really a cross body bag for men but go off.. F*ck y’all I like my little bag lol,” he wrote. Obviously, Fabolous is a fan of the accessory and isn't going to let other people dictate what he decides to rock.

Fabolous Defends His "Little Bag"

While Fabolous is certainly standing by his "little bag," social media users took aim at his stylist last month, after a clip of him modeling some new fits went viral. Some of the styles were admittedly far out, but he looked confident nonetheless. He didn't respond at the time, but based on his response to the recent bag scandal, he clearly doesn't appreciate any unsolicited fashion tips.

Though some of Fabolous' fashion statements are up for debate, his rapping skills most definitely are not. Most recently, he unleashed some bars over Drake's Scary Hours 3 track "Evil Ways" at the Toronto native's indirect request. "Dropping the instrumentals this week I wanna hear who's barring up," Drake challenged in an Instagram announcement at the end of November, prompting Fabolous to get to work. What do you think of Fabolous' men's cross-body bag? Do you think he deserved the roast he got online? What about his response to the criticism? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

