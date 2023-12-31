Fabolous Seemingly Addresses Taina Williams' Absent Father Accusations In New Freestyle

Back in October of last year, Fabolous shared a heartfelt post in honor of his daughter Journey's birthday, but his stepdaughter Taina Williams wasn't buying it. "I named you Journey because that’s really what it’s been," he wrote. "Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end. I don’t believe you can have faith unless you trust the JOURNEY. You have taught me that so I look at you with understanding & love. Your life assures it will all add up… 10 • 10 • 2020. Happy Bday Journey Jackson."

Williams took to his comments section to call him out, accusing the hitmaker of being an absent father. "This post is hilarious," she commented alongside laughing emojis. "‘Might not know when you going thru it , but you’ll get it at the end' Is Translation for = I haven’t taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don’t even ask about her well being because IDC & Im bitter & I’m only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet."

Read More: GloRilla Responds To Fabolous' Criticism Of Women In Rap

Fabolous Unleashes "Selfish Freestyle"

Now, he's seemingly responded to her comments in his new "Selfish Freestyle." In the track, which he unleashed earlier this week, he appears to claim that he's been there for Williams and her mother since she was a child. "Selfishness will make someone comment under your pic / When he took care of you and your momma since you were 6 / Who's selfish?" he spits. Williams has yet to respond publicly to the apparent jab.

Commenters are debating in his comments section whether the apparent diss was warranted or if he crossed the line. What do you think of Fabolous seemingly throwing shade at his stepdaughter Taina Williams in his new freestyle? How do you like the track so far? What about her previously accusing him of being an absent father? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Fabolous Denies "Purse" Rumors, Stands By Men's Cross-Body Bag

[Via]