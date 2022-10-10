Things seem tense on the home front for Fabolous. The rapper’s personal life has made its way to the public on several occasions throughout his career, and interest was at its peak during the first seasons of Love & Hip Hop New York. Emily B starred in the series way back when, and it was then that she spoke freely about Fab’s alleged cheating ways and their relationship issues.

The pair stayed together and despite some ups, downs, and domestic violence arrests, they even welcomed a daughter, Journey Jackson, into the world back in 2020.

However, more recently, there have been gossip sites claiming that Fabolous and Emily are no more. While neither has confirmed or denied the rumors, a birthday post for young Journey went sideways after Taina Williams, Emily’s daughter, stepped in.

Fabolous uploaded a sweet photo of him and Journey and penned a birthday message that warmed hearts, but Taine called him out for being an absentee father.

“This post I hilarious,” she wrote along with crying laughing emojis. “‘Might not know when you going thru it , but you’ll get it at the end” Is Translation for = I haven’t taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don’t even ask about her well being because IDC & Im bitter & I’m only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate.”

She continued: “Stop playing with the internet.”

Fabolous hasn’t answered Williams’s accusations. Check out the controversial post below below.