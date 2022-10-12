Fabolous is clearly living life on his own terms these days. Rumors have been swirling all year that he and longtime partner Emily B have called it quits. Though neither have confirmed the break up, Em’s daughter Taina Williams slammed the “Breathe” rapper earlier this week for not being involved in his two-year old daughter’s life.

“‘Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end’ is Translation for = I haven’t taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don’t even ask about her well being because IDC & Im bitter,” Taina wrote, adding, “I’m only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet.”

Dammmmmm Taina let her stepdad Fabolous have it on IG pic.twitter.com/x7aucSvpfE — RuthDaTruth 🤍 (@Mizz_Lorraine) October 10, 2022

Though Fab has yet to comment on his 24-year old stepdaughter’s claim, fans accused him of proving her right after he shared a few snap shots of his sons enjoying an AEW wrestling match. “If they happy, I’m happy. Thanks @aew for the hospitality!! My boys had a good time at AEW Dynamite!!”

While many questioned the Brooklyn emcee’s decision to post his sons amid Taina’s claims, others chimed in Fab’s defense. “Yall bout to be minding his business wit his family when yall dnt even got custody of yall kids ,”one fan joked. Another chimed in,

The outing comes on the heels of the Brooklyn emcee wishing his 2-year old daughter, Journey, a happy birthday via Instagram.” Sons needs fathers! Let this man raise his sons in peace,” another chimed in.

