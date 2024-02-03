Fabolous Shades Mystery Opp On IG Before Dropping "Calling You Up" Freestyle

Fabolous is feeling fiery these days for multiple reasons, and an Instagram Story post from Friday (February 2) is the main reason why, fans think. Moreover, he addressed a mystery enemy with some short but scathing statements: "I saved your reputation by only telling my side of the story. Stay humble." Of course, the New York MC could be talking about anyone here, and fans also have a new piece of "evidence" to unpack for more answers. He released a music video for the "Calling You Up Freestyle" on Saturday (February 3), another reimagining of a recent Drake beat. He flows really well on it, has some sharp and boastful bars, and even references Drizzy's Her Loss partner 21 S*vage, echoing the Toronto superstar's own line about the Slaughter Gang spitter on that instrumental.

Alas, there's not much to gain here when it comes to this unknown feud, as there are little to no bars that seem particularly pointed. That's not to say it's not good, as the performance and charisma here is still solid. Furthermore, that's a talent that Fabolous has always championed and represented, but something that he's reminding younger generations of a lot these days. For example, another of his recent freestyles is the cut "Snooze," and it lives up to his Freestyle Friday series' high bar of quality control.

Fabolous' Cryptic IG Shots

However, there is one freestyle that opened up some family wounds, namely the installment "Selfish" which seems to address his estranged relationship with his stepdaughter, Taina Williams. "Selfishness will make someone comment under your pic," Fabolous raps on the song. "When he took care of you and your mama since you were six/ Who selfish?/ Maybe we all are." Many felt that this was a direct shot at Williams, who blasted him as an absent father in a comment under his 2022 post congratulating his then-two-year-old daughter Journey.

"Calling For You Freestyle": Watch The Music Video

"This post is hilarious,” Taina expressed along with crying-laughing emojis. “‘Might not know when you going thru it, but you’ll get it at the end’ Is Translation for = I haven’t taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don’t even ask about her well being because IDC. [And] Im bitter & I’m only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet." For more news and the latest updates on Fabolous, stay posted on HNHH.

