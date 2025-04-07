Chrisean Rock Seeks Fans' Prayers & Not Their Judgement In Latest Clip

Chrisean Rock has turned a new lease on life after her 2024 incarceration in Christ. The reality star turned to social media recently to seek prayer from her fans. "I need y'all to pray for me," said Rock in a new clip. "I don't need y'all to pass judgement.... Keep your opinions to yourself." The latest statement follows Rock shown at Church with her son last week. She would perform her song at fellowship.

A poignant moment from late 2024 continues to resonate. In September of that year, the reality TV star and musician turned to her followers on social media for support as her mother, Charla Malone, battled addiction. Rock’s message, posted on X (formerly Twitter), was raw and emotional. Accompanied by personal photos, she wrote, “Mommy you did ya best I love you I’m praying for restoration I love love love you amen amen amen. So do anyone know about any great marriage rehabs in DMV pls Dm them!”

Chrisean Rock Prayers

She followed the plea with a spiritual appeal: “Heavenly Father, we come before You today to lift up [Mommy Charla] in prayer. We ask for Your healing touch upon her life, that she may be freed from the grip of addiction and restored to wholeness.” The moment laid bare the emotional toll addiction takes on families. It also offered a rare, unfiltered look at Rock’s enduring loyalty to her mother. At the time, Rock was also confronting legal troubles of her own. She had recently been released from Craig County Jail in Oklahoma, where she had been held on charges stemming from a February 2022 arrest for possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. Days after her release, she posted a message to her infant son, Chrisean Jesus Malone Jr., writing, “To be with you today set free a couple days from your birthday is a blessing.”