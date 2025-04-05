Chrisean Rock & Blueface Argue On The Phone Before She Gets 10 Tattoos

Chrisean Rock has made some major changes to her life in recent months, but evidently, many things about the Baddies star have stayed the same. Recently, she teamed up with internet personality Deshae Frost for a Twitch stream, during which she got several new tattoos. They're dedicated to her 11 siblings, though she did accidentally forget her brother Obadiah, leaving her with only 10 tattoos.

Chrisean already had multiple tattoos, including a portrait of her on-and-off boyfriend Blueface on her cheek. Coincidentally enough, the "Thotiana" rapper gave her a call at one point in the stream, though their conversation was less than pleasant. “I’m not doing nothing, I’m on stream. I’m about to get a tattoo. Deshae Frost first, I’m going next," she said while he was on speaker. “DeShae, his tattoo artist, Mary J ... I’m with Deshae […] We talked about this, why are you trying to be messy?”

Are Blueface And Chrisean Rock Together?

It's unclear whether or not he was able to watch the stream, as currently, Blueface is behind bars. He turned himself in last January for allegedly violating his probation. His release date is unconfirmed, but in October, he claimed he'd be returning home in July. During a fiery back and forth with the mother of his other children last month, Jaidyn Alexis, Chrisean appeared to confirm they weren't together. "He’s not the prize if its community penis," she tweeted at the time. "I don’t trust him. I’ve decided to disassociate/to leave that man alone and focus on my career and the purpose Jesus called me for in the first place. I took risk and that risk ran it’s course."