Chrisean Rock & Blueface Argue On The Phone Before She Gets 10 Tattoos

BY Caroline Fisher 633 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Chrisean Rock Blueface Argue Tattoos Gossip News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Blueface and ChriseanRock attend Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration presented by Zeus Network hosted by French Montana on April 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Lemuel Plummer/ Zeus Network)
Blueface is currently behind bars, but he was still sure to check in with Chrisean Rock during her recent stream with Deshae Frost.

Chrisean Rock has made some major changes to her life in recent months, but evidently, many things about the Baddies star have stayed the same. Recently, she teamed up with internet personality Deshae Frost for a Twitch stream, during which she got several new tattoos. They're dedicated to her 11 siblings, though she did accidentally forget her brother Obadiah, leaving her with only 10 tattoos.

Chrisean already had multiple tattoos, including a portrait of her on-and-off boyfriend Blueface on her cheek. Coincidentally enough, the "Thotiana" rapper gave her a call at one point in the stream, though their conversation was less than pleasant. “I’m not doing nothing, I’m on stream. I’m about to get a tattoo. Deshae Frost first, I’m going next," she said while he was on speaker. “DeShae, his tattoo artist, Mary J ... I’m with Deshae […] We talked about this, why are you trying to be messy?”

Read More: Chrisean Rock Admits She’d Consider Getting Another Blueface Tattoo On Her Face

Are Blueface And Chrisean Rock Together?

It's unclear whether or not he was able to watch the stream, as currently, Blueface is behind bars. He turned himself in last January for allegedly violating his probation. His release date is unconfirmed, but in October, he claimed he'd be returning home in July. During a fiery back and forth with the mother of his other children last month, Jaidyn Alexis, Chrisean appeared to confirm they weren't together. "He’s not the prize if its community penis," she tweeted at the time. "I don’t trust him. I’ve decided to disassociate/to leave that man alone and focus on my career and the purpose Jesus called me for in the first place. I took risk and that risk ran it’s course."

During a livestream with Tylil James just a few days later, however, she admitted that she'd consider tattooing his face on her other cheek. This is only the case if he's willing to "be serious and do it right" this time around. For now, it's to be seen whether or not that's the case.

Read More: Blueface Posts Woman Who Claims She's Been Around For Years As Chrisean Rock Drops "Yahweh"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Chrisean Rock Blueface Tattoo Gossip News Gossip Chrisean Rock Admits She’d Consider Getting Another Blueface Tattoo On Her Face 1.7K
Blueface Addresses Woman Alleging He Cheated Gossip News Gossip Blueface Addresses Woman Alleging He Cheated On Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis With Her 2.6K
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Music Karlissa Saffold Claims Son Blueface Is Too Rich To Fight LA Wildfires Amid Prison Stay 1117
2019 Rolling Loud New York Relationships Who Is Blueface’s BM And What About Chrisean Rock? 2.0K