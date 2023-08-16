Chrisean Rock Gets Emotional While Donating To Her Church

Chrisean Rock recently paid her hometown church a visit, blessing her pastor with a heartfelt gift. In a new clip, the performer and reality star stands on stage with Dr. Mike Freeman, reflecting on a moving experience she had as a child. She explains that as a kid, she was still coming into her religion, but could still “feel the presence of God.” Chrisean also says that she didn’t question the concept of tithes and offerings, and felt “motivated and amped up” about the word of God. “It’s what you owe him,” she says of the donations.

“I didn’t have nothing to give,” she reflects, “and I was hungry.” Chrisean reveals that although she didn’t have much to offer the church, she still wanted to donate something. She explains that a man nearby gave her $5 to hand to the pastor. “This could be some McDonald’s money,” she recalled thinking about the donation. Chrisean then reveals that Dr. Freeman ended up giving her all the donations from that day’s service, later asking her what she planned to do with it.

Chrisean Rock Gives Back

“It was a clear understanding,” Chrisean says, beginning to get emotional. “I couldn’t explain what it was,” she describes, “It was beautiful.” Amid remembering the moment fondly, the performer says that she felt the need to give back. She pulls a fat stack of cash out of her pocket, handing it over to the pastor.

“Chrisean, what?” he asks her, in shock at the massive offering. “That’s how you gave it to me,” she says. As the pastor repeatedly asks her if she’s sure she wants to donate so much, Chrisean insists. “That’s what the lord put on my heart,” she reveals. It’s clear that the reality star has been prioritizing her faith in recent months, using it as a tool to guide her through the turbulence of her life.

