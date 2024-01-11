Saweetie Details Her Church Girl Days On ".Paak House Radio"

Within its first weeks, 2024 already has promising new music from Saweetie. The rapper has been teasing new tunes on her social media channels, leaving her fans anticipating her much-delayed debut album. Saweetie has been coy about the project's arrival, but Prety B*tch Music is expected this year. Moreover, it seems as if we haven't heard much from the "My Type" rapper in some time, but she kicks off the new year by chatting with Anderson .Paak for his celebrated .Paak House Radio show on Apple Music 1.

Saweetie looked stunning, per usual, and had a bit of fun during her unconventional interview. She is known for her daring, sexy looks, but the femcee revealed she was raised in the church. Further, her faith is something that is important to her today, including giving back to the church when it's time to present an offering. Check out a clip of Saweetie on .Paak House Radio, as well as highlights from the chat below.

Saweetie Talks Growing Up In The Church

Provided By .Paak House Radio for Apple Music 1

Anderson .Paak: Did you grow up with church?

Saweetie: Yeah, my grandparents are pastors. Apostolic Christian. I was a church baby. Monday through Monday. I mean, my parents was out, you know, and my grandparents would babysit me. So, I'd be at the church with them.

Anderson .Paak: Were you in the choir?

Saweetie: Yeah, but them mics stank. You know the church good when the mic stink.

Anderson .Paak: Wow. So, did you used to get whoopings?

Saweetie: I ain't finna say that on TV. I was disciplined.

Anderson .Paak: You still go church?

Saweetie: Sometimes, when I go home. But I feel I have church every day because I think faith is stronger than religion, you feel me?

Anderson .Paak: Hell Yeah. Praise him now.

Saweetie: Hallelujah. Amen.

Anderson .Paak: What about when it’s time to do offering? Does everyone be looking at you like, “Come on.”

Saweetie: Well, I always did offering, even as a little girl. I still do offering.

Anderson .Paak: But now you back, you’re famous…did the pastor go like, “Come on now, we need that new building.” You be cutting checks?

Saweetie: You got to. My prayer warriors. They praying for me in this industry. We got to have that happen.

