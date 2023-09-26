Wack 100 Sends Warning To Chrisean Rock After She Calls Him “Gay”

Wack 100 is someone who always seems to be involved in some sort of online feud. Overall, he is a person who is well-connected, and in many respects, he is an advocate for certain artists. However, a lot of those artists seem to be the ones who are always getting involved in bizarre situations. Case in point, he has found himself at the center of the Blueface and Chrisean Rock drama. After Blue claimed that his son had a hernia, Wack 100 chimed in and gave his take on the situation. Essentially, he made the case that Chrisean Jr. is at risk and should be hospitalized.

Chrisean Rock did not take too kindly to these words. After all, Chrisean Jr. is her son, and she is very sensitive about the things that are said about him. This is especially true after Blueface posted naked photos of the child online. Overall, this is just a very bad situation, and it was made worse when Chrisean called Wack 100 and Blueface "gay." These comments made their way back to Wack, who was quick to offer a response on social media. In fact, it was more of a warning than anything else.

Wack 100 Claps Back

"Don’t ever in life call me gay behind wtf you and him got going on," Wack 100 wrote. "You know why I don’t f#ck wit you . It’s 3 of us with the content . Mention my name again with some BS and ima expose the real. Now ima go on bout my day." In his Instagram post, he also had some white text on a black background with more warnings. "Chrisean, say my name one more time and ima let the world know why I never f*cked with you," he wrote. Needless to say, Wack is not playing any games right now.

It remains to be seen whether or not Chrisean takes this warning seriously or not. If all of this drama continues, perhaps we might see Wack amp up his social media presence. For now, however, it seems like both Blueface and Chrisean have chilled out a bit. Let us know what you think of this saga, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

