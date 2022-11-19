Blueface’s attempted murder case continues to develop with more details, drama, and deliberations. For example, his legal team recently expressed that the court overcharged him with attempted murder. According to a report from The Review-Journal, Face’s lawyers will seek to disprove these charges in court.

Authorities arrested the “Thotiana” rapper for attempted murder last Tuesday. Moreover, considering evidence and reports, he fired a gun at a vehicle on October 8th outside a Vegas nightclub. As more videos, testimonies, and evidence comes forward, his legal team wants to disprove these charges.

“From first glance, it appears that the charges are overcharged,” said Blueface’s lawyer Lisa Rasmussen. She is representing the 25-year-old alongside attorneys Kristina Wildeveld and Caitlyn McAmis.

Additionally, Rasmussen advised her client to reject press coverage of the case and keep quiet. Allegedly, the altercation occurred over a bad joke. Also, she refused to explain the nature of the overcharge and what charges constitute it. Furthermore, she declined to speak on videos of the incident circulating on social media. According to her testimony, she does not possess a proper copy of said footage.

Instead, it seems Blueface’s legal team is confident in the evidence they have prepared. With it, they are hoping the court will understand this mistaken charge.

“The other thing I’d like to say is that we’re really looking forward to litigating this matter in court on behalf of our client and we think that when all of the evidence comes out in court, it will be apparent that the way he’s charged is not necessarily consistent with what appears to have actually happened,” Rasmussen added.

AllHipHop reports that Blueface is out on bail and will enter the next step of trial on January 24th, 2023. His arrest has caused quite a stir in his circle. His on-and-off again boo Chrisean Rock stood up for him and fought his baby mama Jaidyn Alexis over him. On the other hand, Blueface’s mother said she wouldn’t help pay bail.

However, Blueface still has people riding for him in the industry. Fellow rapper DDG- who planned to make an album with Blueface- considers him one of his few “real” rapper friends. He told TMZ that he’s wishing Blueface and Rock the best in this case.

