Blueface is soon facing attempted murder charges for an October incident outside of a nightclub. Readers may remember that police arrested the L.A. rapper on November 15th in Las Vegas for shooting at an occupied vehicle. However, while many have condemned the violence, Louisiana’s own Boosie Badazz voiced his support for Blueface.

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 15: (EDITORS NOTE: Best quality available) In this handout provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 25-year-old Johnathan Porter, also known as the rapper Blueface, poses for a mugshot photo after her was arrested on charges stemming from a shooting that took place on October 8, 2022 in the 6000 block of Windy Road on November 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via Getty Images)

Speaking to Vlad TV, the 40-year-old said that the “Bleed It” star was likely acting in self-defense. The show’s host asked him if he had seen footage from the October 8th shooting, and he confirmed. However, Boosie has deeper reasons to stand behind the accused MC.

“Looked like the truck was tryna run him over, looked like,” the rapper told Vlad TV. “That’s how it looked on the camera, s**t, to me.” Furthermore, he took the opportunity to elaborate on his views on such conflicts, and to put it in context in the rap game.

“I’m screaming self defense,” he remarked. “95 rappers done died in the last 9 days, I thought my life was in f**kin’ danger. F**k that.”

Boosie brought up a tragic, yet important point. Such violence in the rap world understandably has many artists on edge and fearing for their own safety. Despite these fears, it’s important for people to talk through and discuss them, not act upon them. Certainly, it’s another factor in a conversation that’s unfortunately far too common.

Blueface went to court on November 16th after authorities placed him in Clark County Detention Center. The court argued that the rapper shot at a moving vehicle following an altercation. After a few weeks, six to eight officers arrested the rapper, with his girlfriend Chrisean Rock in attendance. Moreover, that same day in court, the “Thotiana” MC paid his $50,000 bail and said he understood its terms.

Legal documents state that the incident was a result of a fight between Blueface and a man joking about him and other women “in a cheap vehicle.” After a fistfight between the man and the L.A. native’s crew, he attempted to flee in his truck and Blueface opened fire.

The rapper hasn’t talked about the charges. However, his attorney Lisa Rasmussen stated that he is being overcharged with attempted murder given the known facts of the case. Stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for more developments in this case.

