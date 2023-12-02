Derek Chauvin's Prison Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing Him 22 Times

Reportedly, inmate John Turscak told correctional officers that he would have killed Chauvin if they hadn't intervened.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin Arrested For George Floyd Death

Last week, it was reported that ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who's famously convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed in prison. The attack took place at Tucson's Federal Correctional Institution on November 24. He was immediately brought to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. Shortly after, he was reported to be in stable condition.

Now, new details of the attack have emerged, and allegedly, the man behind it was looking to cause serious damage. Inmate John Turscak reportedly used a makeshift knife to stab Chauvin 22 times in the prison's library before officers intervened. Prosecutors also claim that the 52-year-old told the officers that he would have killed the ex-cop if they hadn't stepped in. He was charged with attempted murder today (December 1), for the incident.

Derek Chauvin's Attacker Allegedly Planned To Kill Him

According to TMZ, Turscak also allegedly told officials that he planned the attack to take place on Black Friday for around a month. Reportedly, he chose this date as a nod to the Black Lives Matter movement. After news of the attack went public, Chauvin's mother Carolyn Pawlenty came forward, claiming that nobody informed her that her son had been stabbed. "How the hell do these news agencies know and his own mother doesn't even know? I can’t even think what to say. I haven’t been to bed and made a path in my kitchen and living room floor by pacing," she told Alpha News.

Bill Mohrman, Chauvin's attorney, also claimed that he was having trouble reaching the Bureau of Prisons following the reports. "How the family members who are in charge of Derek’s decisions regarding his personal medical care and his emergency contact were not informed after his stabbing further indicates the institution’s poor procedures and lack of institutional control,” he said. What do you think of Derek Chauvin getting stabbed 22 times in prison? How about his attacker being charged with attempted murder? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

