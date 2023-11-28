Derek Chauvin Family Stunned By Stabbing, Still Seeking Answers

Derek Chauvin's family is confused.

Alexander Cole
Black Lives Matter Holds Protest In Los Angeles After Death Of George Floyd

Derek Chauvin is someone that the majority of people online hate with a burning passion. Overall, this is because he is the officer responsible for the death of George Floyd. His trial was something that everyone was tuning in for. In the end, he was convicted of murdering the man and he was sentenced to a lengthy stay in prison. However, things went a bit awry for Chauvin recently as he was reportedly stabbed. This took place just a few days after his bid to appeal the decision was struck down.

Overall, many were kind of stunned by this news. Originally, it was said that he was in serious condition. Now, however, he has been put in stable condition. As we previously reported, his family found out about the news on social media. They were not made aware by the prison, which led to some confusion. Subsequently, his legal team is getting involved, according to TMZ. Gregory M. Erickson, Chauvin's lawyer, is now trying to contact the prison for answers.

Derek Chaunvin Stabbed In Prison

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 21: In this photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a booking photo after his conviction April 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd. (Photo by Minnesota Department of Corrections via Getty Images)

As it turns out, however, the prison is not responding to his calls. While the prison eventually let them know of his condition, they have yet to give any other details. For instance, no one knows who the inmate who did it was. Furthermore, there is no information surrounding what eventually led to the stabbing. His family continues to look for answers, but they cannot get any.

Let us know your thoughts on the situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

