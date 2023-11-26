Derek Chauvin's Mom Learned Of Son's Stabbing From The News, Not Prison Officials

Carolyn Pawlenty, the mother of convicted murderer Derek Chauvin, has spoken out after reportedly hearing of her son's stabbing from the media and not prison officials. "How the hell do these news agencies know and his own mother doesn't even know? I can’t even think what to say. I haven’t been to bed and made a path in my kitchen and living room floor by pacing," Pawlenty lamented. This is despite Pawlenty claiming to be Chauvin's emergency contact for events just like this. Furthermore, Chauvin's attorney claims that the prison didn't return a call he put in after the stabbing was revealed.

“How the family members who are in charge of Derek’s decisions regarding his personal medical care and his emergency contact were not informed after his stabbing further indicates the institution’s poor procedures and lack of institutional control," the attorney stated. Prison doctors performed "life-saving measures" on Chauvin, who is now in a "stable condition".

What We Know About The Derek Chauvin Stabbing

Chauvin was stabbed by another inmate at FCI Tuscon on Friday. According to an anonymous source who spoke with the AP, the medium security facility is "notorious" for security lapses and severe understaffing. However, prison officials have not revealed the identity of the attacker, nor the identity of his attacker. However, prison officials believe that Chauvin will survive the attacker. Despite this, it remains unclear if he will remain at FCI Tuscon or will be transferred to a new facility.

Earlier in the week, the Supreme Court formally denied Chauvin's appeal. Chauvin is now expected to serve his full 21-year sentence. The crux of the appeal relied on the idea that the protests that emerged as a result of George Floyd's murder "intimidated" jurors in Chauvin's case into finding him guilty. Chauvin also pled guilty in his case. However, he has since claimed to have found evidence showing that he was not Floyd's cause of death. However, the fallout of his stabbing is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

