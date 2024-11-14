18-Year-Old Florida Rapper Jaydes Arrested For Alleged Attempted Murder

Jaydes is reportedly being held without bond.

Over the weekend, 18-year-old Florida rapper Jaydes was arrested for alleged attempted murder. According to Pitchfork, the young artist is accused of stabbing a woman after she rejected his advances. He is currently being held without bond at a Broward County jail. A judge has also reportedly ordered a mental health evaluation of Jaydes, and ordered him not to have any contact with his alleged victim.

An affidavit obtained by the outlet reveals that a warrant was issued for his arrest on November 3 and that the alleged attack took place on November 2. It states that officers from the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an alleged stabbing at an apartment in Tamarac, FL. Upon arrival, they located the alleged victim “who had stab wounds to her neck and forearm.” She was reportedly taken to a pediatric emergency room for treatment, and had to get "multiple stitches for two lacerations.”

Jaydes Reportedly Apprehended At Denny's Days After Alleged Stabbing

“Dumont's arrest warrant was put out on November 3 - and he was arrested a week later at a Denny's restaurant in Broward County.



Police arrived at the scene at around 1:30 am after receiving reports of someone at the restaurant having a

The affidavit also includes the alleged victim's sworn statement provided to officials. She alleged that she received a text message from Jaydes on November 2 inviting her to his apartment. After she agreed, he allegedly sent an Uber to pick her up. When she got there, he allegedly “made a move to kiss her.” At this point, she allegedly “pushed him away and told him she didn’t like him like that.” He allegedly persisted and tried for another kiss.