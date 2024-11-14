18-Year-Old Florida Rapper Jaydes Arrested For Alleged Attempted Murder

BYCaroline Fisher2.3K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jaydes
Jaydes is reportedly being held without bond.

Over the weekend, 18-year-old Florida rapper Jaydes was arrested for alleged attempted murder. According to Pitchfork, the young artist is accused of stabbing a woman after she rejected his advances. He is currently being held without bond at a Broward County jail. A judge has also reportedly ordered a mental health evaluation of Jaydes, and ordered him not to have any contact with his alleged victim.

An affidavit obtained by the outlet reveals that a warrant was issued for his arrest on November 3 and that the alleged attack took place on November 2. It states that officers from the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about an alleged stabbing at an apartment in Tamarac, FL. Upon arrival, they located the alleged victim “who had stab wounds to her neck and forearm.” She was reportedly taken to a pediatric emergency room for treatment, and had to get "multiple stitches for two lacerations.”

Read More: Lawyer Suing Diddy Threatens Other Celebrities To Pay Up Or Face A Lawsuit

Jaydes Reportedly Apprehended At Denny's Days After Alleged Stabbing

The affidavit also includes the alleged victim's sworn statement provided to officials. She alleged that she received a text message from Jaydes on November 2 inviting her to his apartment. After she agreed, he allegedly sent an Uber to pick her up. When she got there, he allegedly “made a move to kiss her.” At this point, she allegedly “pushed him away and told him she didn’t like him like that.” He allegedly persisted and tried for another kiss.

Allegedly, she “denied him again and Dumont left the room. [She] stated a few minutes later he returned with a box cutter and scissors, and he began to stab her, [She] stated Dumont stabbed her forearm and back with the scissors then stabbed her neck with a pink box cutter. [She] advised she fought him and was able to run to the bathroom where she called 9-1-1 for help.” On November 10, a police officer reportedly responded to an incident involving “a mentally disordered person having an episode” who allegedly “grabbed a knife” at a Denny’s in Fort Lauderdale. This man was later identified as Jaydes and taken into custody.

Read More: PnB Rock's Murder: New Video Evidence Debunks Theory About His Girlfriend's Involvement

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...