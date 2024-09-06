Sexyy Red Stays Raunchy & Braggadocious On "U Kno What To Do (UKWTD)" Two-Pack

"U kno what" the deal is with Sexyy Red at this point.

Sexyy Red's topical focus in her songs is probably the most predictable as you're going to find in hip-hop. No matter what the title of the track is, it's going to pretty easy to guess what she'll be rapping about. Usually, it's about dirty s*x, her sexuality, other femcees hating, or about her wealth/looks. It's pretty rare that you're going to hear anything else than this handful of subjects. You may get a slightly different stylistic approach here and there in terms of how she presents these ideas, but that's about it. That is pretty much the case for Sexyy Red on "U Kno What To Do (UKWTD)".

Here, she kicks off the track with some awkward auto-tuned singing that she'll play around with here and there. On "U Kno What To Do", Red raps about a man she's with who essentially knows how to treat her right in the bedroom, As per usual, you'll hear some really descriptive bars about their sexual encounters. However, this isn't her only new song. This track is a part of a two-pack which includes "Clouted Up". This is the more boastful record, as she calls out the "lame(s)" that can't hang with her. Overall, it's standard fare from the Hood Hottest Princess.

"U Kno What To Do (UKWTD)" / "Clouted Up" - Sexyy Red

Quotable Lyrics From "U Kno What To Do (UKWTD)":