Sexyy Red On Spoiling Her Mom: “She’d Spend Her Last On Us”

During her recent appearance on This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, Sexyy Red opened up about her childhood. She described growing up with a single mom, who always worked hard to take of her family. The hitmaker recalled looking forward to growing up and making money to take care of her mom in return, revealing that amid her success, she's finally been able to do so.

"She used to be at work all day," the 25-year-old says of her mother. "All she wore was scrubs and Crocs, every day all day. I used to be like, 'man, I can't wait to get some money. I'ma buy my mama some new clothes, I'ma do this.' Cuz I just hated seeing her wear the same clothes every day. And I know she didn't really have it. Like, she would spend her last on us but still be wearing the same scrubs."

Sexyy Red Recalls Looking Forward To Supporting Her Mom

Sexyy Red continued, describing how she now owns a house in Miami that her and her mother share. She says that her mother's now stopped working, and gets to "chill," "watch her grandkid," and live the good life. It's clear that Sexyy Red hasn't forgotten her roots amid her catapult to fame, and certainly hasn't left behind the people that supported her from the very beginning.

Despite this, Sexyy Red continues to be a target for trolling and shaming online. Recently, the performer even had her sex tape leaked, which led to some less-than-empathetic responses from social media users. Some thought she had posted it herself, which she denies. "I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy s**t like that," she wrote on Twitter. Despite countless hateful comments about the apparent revenge p*rn situation, her fans continue to hold her down, noting that she deserves better. What do you think of Sexyy Red taking care of her mother amid her success? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sexyy Red.

