Sexyy Red Parades Her Looks In New Music Video For “No Panties”: Watch

There is no denying any longer that Sexyy Red is here to stay for the long term. She might be having the biggest 2023 out of any rapper or artist period. Sexyy is linking up with veteran rappers in photos and in the studio for collaborations. You can find her on tracks with Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Young Nudy, Latto, and plenty of other trap legends. Over the past couple of weeks, she shared some more boisterous bangers that could rival her biggest hit so far, "SkeeYee."

One of the two most recent singles is "Shake Yo Dreads." People are already making TikTok's and Instagram reels with the song and they are gaining traction. Then, just a few days later, she uploaded a track to be featured on the mixtape for Rap Sh!t S2. The HBO Max show is grabbing big rappers for this tape and Sexyy Red made the cut in a big with "No Panties." It is a raunchy song that needs no explanation.

Check Out The Music Video For "No Panties" From Sexyy Red

According to Uproxx, Red and her team just put out a music video for it and it was what you would expect. It oddly and hilariously includes some old white men being seduced by Red and her lady friends. Additionally, there is a funny conversation with a customer who gets car washes from Red's service. If you want to see all the antics, you can check out the visuals above.

What are your initial thoughts on the brand new music video for Sexyy Red's single, "No Panties?" Are you liking the song so far? Do you think she will have one of the longest-lasting female rap careers of all the rising stars?

