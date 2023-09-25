Sexyy Red Continues To Stay Hot With “Shake Yo Dreads”

Sexyy Red's brash, unapologetic, and self-confident rap style is why she is blowing up right now. She might have the catchiest song of the year with "SkeeYee" off her sophomore release, Hood Hottest Princess. She is also working with some of the biggest rappers in the game. For "Pound Town 2" she notched a massive Nicki Minaj feature. Additionally, she was recently placed on a remix of the viral hit "Peaches & Eggplants" from 21 Savage and Young Nudy. She joined alongside Latto to bring their own twist to the track.

Another recent collaboration was with Lil Durk on "Hellcats SRTs 2." She is also working with artists from across the globe, like Lancey Foux, on his latest record BACK2DATRAP. On top of the musical collaborations, she has also been able to meet some legends. Tyler, The Creator, Drake, and Brent Faiyaz are just a few that she has had the opportunity to chat with.

Listen To "Shake Yo Dreads" From Sexyy Red

Now, she is back once again for another new track. "Shake Yo Dreads" is nearly three minutes in length. It is an energetic rush right off the top with the monstrous production. Red is bringing a catchy chorus that will drill its way into your ears. All in all, it looks to be another hit for her and you can check it out above.

What are your initial thoughts on Sexyy Red's new single "Shake Yo Dreads?" Is this her best song out of her latest string of singles? Do you think she is a superstar in the making? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, be sure to always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

All black stunner shades, you the worker, you the maid (You lost)

Remember when I was broke, now just like Ace, n****, I'm paid (Big boss)

No money, that's a shame, this life s*** ain't no game

Can't ever catch me lackin', nah, b****, I keep that thang (Grrah, bow)

You ain't gang, you ain't gang, you ain't gang (Wop)

You a stain, you a stain, you a stain (Yeah)

