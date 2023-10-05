Ebro Believes Sexyy Red’s Sex Tape Leak Is “On Brand,” Sparks Fan Backlash

Ebro's never been one to shy away from hot takes and controversial conversations, but his most recent example of that is harder to stomach than most for some fans online. Moreover, he recently reacted to the news that Sexyy Red's sex tape leaked on her Instagram Story with a pretty heated take. "Sad Sexyy Red is hurt by the [sex] tape leak, but it is actually on brand based on the music. Still terrible tho," the radio host wrote on Twitter. "This is like saying 'she got r*ped because she wore a mini skirt' you're a weirdo Ebro!" a user replied to him on the social media platform.

"Huh?" Ebro clapped back. "Revenge p*rn is terrible. Her raps are p*rn rap. Both can be true." While the promiscuity of the St. Louis native's music and public persona is certainly an important aspect of her image, it also holds weight because of her agency in these matters. As such, Sexyy Red's antics or open-book nature when it comes to sexual matters shouldn't justify something like this happening. Of course, that's not what the media personality meant to suggest, but it's still a link that displeased many fans.

Ebro Reacts To Sexyy Red Sex Tape Leak

Meanwhile, Sexyy Red herself issued a response to this scandal shortly after it started to make rounds on the Internet. "I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy s**t like that," the 25-year-old expressed on Twitter. Many fans expressed their condolences in the apparent revenge p*rn case, but that didn't stop others from weighing in unprompted. The most recent example of that is DJ Akademiks, who tried to give her some advice in terms of how she could overcome this.

"Sexyy red gotta stop f***ing broke bums wit nothing to lose," he tweeted. "How every n***a she wit desperately tryna let the world know they smashin her. I love how down to earth she is but it’s bout time she leave these n***as wit ankle monitors on .. in they momma houses where they belong. I don’t think Sexyy red uploaded that herself… Clearly it’s a n***a holding her phone and recording…that n***a probably just uploaded that s**t to her story n called it a day." For more news and updates on Ebro and Sexyy Red, keep checking in with HNHH.

