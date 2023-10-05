DJ Akademiks Offers Sexyy Red Some Advice After Sex Tape Leaks Online

DJ Akademiks is an internet commentator who never shies away from giving his opinion on the most pressing issues in hip-hop. Overall, he was very busy last night. Firstly, he was thrust into action as Sexyy Red had her sex tape leaked on her Instagram story. Secondly, a new Drake song called "8AM In Charlotte" came out. These quickly became two massive stories, and Akademiks was there to document everything that happened.

As it pertains to the Sexyy Red situation, Akademiks had a lot of opinions. Following the leak, the "SkeeYee" artist took to Twitter where she revealed that it was not her who posted the video. She also described being "heartbroken" over the link and that she does not play games when it comes to that stuff. Akademiks believes Sexyy Red when she says she didn't post the video herself. However, he does have some advice for her when it comes to whom she associates herself with.

DJ Akademiks Gives His Take

"Sexyy red gotta stop f*cking broke bums wit nothing to lose," Akademiks wrote. "How every n***a she wit desperately tryna let the world know they smashin her. I love how down to earth she is but it’s bout time she leave these n****s wit ankle monitors on .. in they momma houses where they belong. I don’t think Sexyy red uploaded that herself… Clearly it’s a n***a holding her phone and recording…that n***a probably just uploaded that shit to her story n called it a day."

Akademiks has said these kinds of things before, so it should come as no surprise that he still gives this kind of advice. However, there is no telling whether or not the artist will take it to heart. Let us know what you think of Akademiks's suggestion, and the situation as a whole, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

