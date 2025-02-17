Cesar Pina Must Follow Strict Curfew And Refrain From Real Estate Sales Before Fraud Sentencing

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 577 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
A Boogie With Da Hoodie Attends Harbor NYC
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Cesar Piña attends Harbor New York City on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Pina's still looking for a plea deal.

Cesar Pina now faces new conditions as part of his pretrial release in his federal fraud case on charges of allegedly defrauding investors out of millions of dollars in a real estate Ponzi scheme. Ahead of his sentencing for wire fraud charges and his efforts to secure a plea deal with federal prosecutors, the judge in his case imposed new rules earlier this week that now places him on a strict curfew. Moreover, the businessman can only leave his residence from 8AM to 4PM unless pretrial services grant him special permission, and electronic tracking and location monitoring will ensure this.

Furthermore, prosecutors allege that Cesar Pina defrauded his alleged victims out of money through first inviting them to investment opportunities such as real estate seminars with DJ Envy, the hip-hop radio personality. However, it's important to note that Envy doesn't face any charges in this case, and instead claims that he is as much of a victim of fraud as others. According to authorities, Pina claimed that investors would see big returns from 20 to 45 percent in five months, but instead used that money from new partners to pay off earlier investors' debts, and so on.

Read More: Cesar Pina Is Allegedly Driving For Uber & Lyft Amid Fraud Case

Who Is Cesar Pina?
CulturePreneur - Brandon Medford Sales Academy Launch Event
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Cesar Piña attends Brandon Medford Sales Academy Launch Event on October 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Brandon Medford Enterprises)

For those unaware, Cesar Pina is a real estate investor, businessman, and alleged fraud scheme puppeteer who is also known as "Flipping NJ." He started off investing in New Jersey rental buildings, and his expansion into other cities also came with a lot of celebrity clients and high-profile connections. Law enforcement arrested him in October of 2023 after various alleged victims accused him of failing to pay them the returns that he promised.

As part of Cesar Pina's new pretrial release conditions – as he bonded out for $1 million – he cannot engage in real estate business, which includes buying, selling, transferring, financing, or encumbering any real estate property. However, he can collect rent, inspect property, and meet with tenants, vendors, and contractors. The sole exception to this is if Pina's wife independently pursues transactions that don't benefit him or necessitate his direction. He must also submit a financial disclosure statement by March 7, which could affect the plea deal he seeks with prosecutors.

Read More: DJ Envy Might Testify Against Cesar Pina In Real Estate Fraud Case: Report

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2022 InvestFest Pop Culture DJ Envy Trolled By Fans For Offering Free Chain In Resurfaced Real Estate Investment Clip 6.2K
A Boogie With Da Hoodie Attends Harbor NYC Pop Culture Cesar Pina Pushing For Plea Deal: Report 633
2021 Revolt Summit Pop Culture DJ Envy Still Listed As A Defendant In Cesar Pina's Real Estate Fraud Case: Report 487
Cesar Pina Wanted Arrest DJ Envy Hip Hop News Pop Culture Cesar Pina & His Wife Wanted By Authorities For Ignoring Court Order 1.6K