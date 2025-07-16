Cesar Pina Pleads Not Guilty To Several Charges In Alleged Real Estate Scheme

Cesar Piña
CulturePreneur - Brandon Medford Sales Academy Launch Event NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 04: Cesar Piña attends Brandon Medford Sales Academy Launch Event on October 04, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Brandon Medford Enterprises)
Cesar Pina is being accused of allegedly running an alleged Ponzi scheme with his real estate flipping business.

Cesar Pina has pleaded not guilty to several criminal counts related to an alleged money laundering scheme through his real estate seminars and social media pages. The charges include wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and bribery tied to federally funded programs.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office claims Pina began allegedly running a Ponzi-style investment scam in 2017 under the guise of flipping residential properties in New Jersey. Additionally, they allege he laundered drug money and even bribed a Paterson city official to push forward a real estate project.

“Cesar Pina is alleged to have misappropriated millions of dollars of peoples’ hard-earned money, laundered money for narcotics traffickers, and bribed a politician in furtherance of real estate projects,” U.S. Attorney Alina Habba said, according to AllHipHop. “This multi-year torrent of criminal activity hurt investors around the United States, facilitated the scourge of narcotics trafficking, and undermined confidence in our public officials.”

DEA New Jersey Special Agent in Charge Cheryl Ortiz added in a U.S. Attorney's Office press release: “Rather than utilize his social media presence for the betterment of society, Mr. Humberto Pina chose to use it to expand his criminal activities. His actions, along with his willingness to launder money from drugs proceeds, is no different than those individuals flooding our streets with illicit and diverted narcotics.”

Read More: Cesar Pina Is Allegedly Driving For Uber & Lyft Amid Fraud Case

Cesar Pina "Flipping NJ"

If found guilty, Pina could face serious repercussions. Both the wire fraud and money laundering charges could result in up to 20 years in prison, while the bribery charge could result in 10 years behind bars.

“Under the guise of being an entrepreneur with his clients’ best interests at heart, Cesar Pina allegedly defrauded dozens of investors of millions of dollars,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Stefanie Roddy said. “His alleged actions didn’t stop at fraud but involved bribery, money laundering, and conspiring to launder illicit funds from the sale of drugs.”

Pina famously partnered with the co-host of The Breakfast Club, DJ Envy, to conduct his aforementioned conduct real estate seminars. Envy isn't facing charges related to the allegations.

Read More: Cesar Pina Must Follow Strict Curfew And Refrain From Real Estate Sales Before Fraud Sentencing

